“An invaluable strategic partner”: GCLSI on its expansion into European solar

Much has been made, and much ink has been spilled on these pages, of the relationship between the solar sectors of Europe and China. The latter’s dominance of module production – with Wood Mackenzie estimating that China will account for more than 80% of global module production capacity between 2023 and 2026 – has overwhelmed much of the world’s appetite for solar capacity, and Rystad Energy reported last year that over 40GW of Chinese-made modules were simply sitting unused in European warehouses.
This is to say nothing of concerns raised by European developers that modules made in East Asia in general, and China in particular, are done so unethically. This week, the European Solar Manufacturing Council called for more stringent legislation regarding importing modules associated with forced labour practices, and there is a greater awareness among European consumers of the need for industrial processes, of which the solar sector is a part, to comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations.
As a result, the relations between the Chinese and European solar sectors are somewhat strained, which comes at an inopportune time for Europe in particular. European governments plan to increase their solar generation target by 90GW by the end of the decade, and without robust manufacturing sectors on European soil, Chinese modules will likely be integral to meeting these targets.
One company that is looking to thaw these relations is GCL System Integration (GCLSI), a Chinese polysilicon manufacturer that has since expanded into module production, and has already tripled its manufacturing capacity over a 12-month period.
The company plans to increase its annual module production capacity to 60GW by the end of this year, and has made a number of investments into new solar technologies, ESG compliance and European distribution, potentially demonstrating a roadmap for other manufacturers – who are outside of Europe but keen to sell to the continent – to follow.
Innovation and ESG compliance
“GCLSI has gone from being the largest polysilicon manufacturer, to a business now that’s gradually changing its focus to bringing in a stronger focus on the module and the more downstream side of the business,” says Barrie Davies, GCLSI president and general manager of Europe, explaining how the company’s focus has shifted in recent years.
“By the end of this year, our new focus will be somewhat shifting towards defining and growing our perovskite technology,” adds Davies. “We currently have around a 100MW line that’s been active for some time, more of a testimony piece, using the supply from a research side to ensure that we’re there.”
GCLSI’s focus on technological innovation has already bore fruit, with the company announcing the development of a perovskite tandem module with a conversion efficiency of 26.17% in November 2023. Davies notes that the company is aiming to reach a conversion efficiency as high as 27%, and with rival Chinese manufacturer LONGi breaking the 33.9% conversion efficiency barrier last year, there is considerable interest in maximising perovskite efficiency in the solar industry.
Crucially for GCLSI, this innovation leads to the scale-up of manufacturing. Davies notes that the company plans to expand the annual production capacity of its perovskite factory to around 2GW, and this roadmap exists for other solar technologies, including fluidised bed reactor (FBR) technology, a process which uses the heating of silane glass to produce high-purity silicon granules.
Davies argues that the FBR process uses 80% less energy, and around 60% less water, than existing processes of silicon production, and is aware of how the optimisation of industrial processes can neatly lead into compliance with ESG regulations.
“[The FBR process] means the technology is far more flexible, in terms of where it’s deployed and how it’s utilised,” says Davies. “For us, and for the future, for every topic from biodiversity to ESG, this, and our input on FBR technology, truly allows us to [be a] game-changer.”
The business case for ESG
Davies also notes that ESG compliance and financial viability are often one and the same in a sector such as renewables. While he describes this as “a happy coincidence, sometimes”, this fact has encouraged GCLSI to invest in solar technologies in a way that looks to balance profits and ESG compliance.
For instance, the company’s Funing factory was awarded the “three-star zero carbon factory” certification by the China Quality Certification Center, rewarding the company for reaching net zero operations at the factory through steps such as waste heat recovery and the use of PV modules to generate electricity.
Davies is keen to stress the importance of this accreditation to the company, and notes that prioritising ESG compliance led GCLSI to consider its supply chains in a more holistic manner, which has impacted other parts of the company’s work. GCLSI’s Wuhu plant, for instance, is part of what Davies calls “our new vision”.
“[This vision] is an end-to-end encapsulation of manufacturing, which adds immediately 10GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) supply and by December of next year, it will double again to around 20GW of pure n-type supply, allowing us to have a full visibility of the supply chain, and allowing us to take those steps forward in the industry.”
Yet this holistic, all-encompassing approach is not without risks, most notably that it is a challenge for a single company to research and develop multiple types of solar products at a time where the market is more saturated than ever, and there are concerns that falling module prices could make some types of product less financially viable.
By the end of 2023, the average price of mono-grade dense polysilicon was around three times lower than at the start of the year, and an overabundance of modules will not be alleviated by companies looking to expand their portfolios of products as GCLSI has done.
Yet Davies is confident that GCLSI’s expansion has been cautious enough that its products are in good financial shape, saying that the company is keen to monitor the “journey” of a module.
“We’ve been sitting with perovskite for quite some time, and I think we fully understand its journey,” says Davies, using perovskites as an example of this process of responsible growth. “We’re still in that phase of truly understanding the cost-to-benefit ratios, because we’re in a market [where] we have to get to certain milestones for certain technologies to make sense, and that’s part of where we’re going with the journey right now.”
Approaching the European market
GCLSI’s holistic approach to the solar sector could be of value as it looks to expand its European footprint, and ramp up sales in a part of the world outside of its home country.
“We see Europe as a key market for the future for us,” says Davies. “It’s a different market than many of the other international markets, because of its diversity, it isn’t one nation.”
International sales are nothing new for GCLSI – the company reached an agreement to supply 1.1GW of n-type modules to Indian renewables firm SAEL Industries as recently as last year – but involvement in Europe can be challenging, due to the range of governments, regulatory frameworks and voices across a whole continent. Davies, however, says that the European solar sector should speak with “one voice”.
“The one voice, one message approach is for the benefit of the energy mix,” Davies explains. “But there’s a fairly diverse set of voices coming back from the markets, from a political standpoint, and I feel that’s just natural, when the industry is going through the transition that it is.”
“You have markets that are emerging, you have markets that are mature; you have markets that are focused on renewable energies and markets that are just trying to ensure their supply of energy. Our intention is to keep the message clear in terms of how we support and I think over time that will gain traction.”
Perhaps encouragingly for GCLSI and other Chinese developers, many of the topics on which European solar actors can agree is the role that module imports will have to play in.
In December, the European Commission called on European governments to “enhance their efforts” to meet climate targets, just days after 429 companies and associations from across Europe signed an open letter to oppose “trade defence” measures for the European solar sector, which would amount to tariffs placed on goods imported from China in a similar manner to the anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AV/CVD) imposed by the US.
Davies is optimistic that this shared interest in expanding the European solar sector could lead to better understanding of the global solar supply chain, and an appreciation of the work Chinese companies are doing to improve their ESG compliance.
“The industry voices, municipalities, politicians [and] ministers across the board, across the entire European market, have a responsibility to understand,” says Davies. “Origin is one topic of manufacturing, but what’s a more important topic is the carbon journey of the product, because we’re one world. We’re one very dynamic, very excitable and exciting mix of people, and carbon and our effect on the world has to be the true economy for the future.”
The importance of profitability
However, as GCLSI looks to engage with Europe, which Davies called “an invaluable strategic partner”, the continued influence of Chinese manufacturing in the European solar sector will do little to alleviate concerns about European manufacturing, and the employment of European workers. Davies notes that current Chinese manufacturing capacity sits at just 50% of Europe’s potential manufacturing output, raising the prospect of Europe dominating the global manufacture of modules in the future, but in the present day, China still accounts for four-fifths of the world’s PV output.
“From our standpoint, we are planning to encourage manufacturing globally,” says Davies. “FBR, and the change in the utilisation of energy meaning that energy becomes a lesser topic, will add into the benefit of globalised manufacturing. But I think time will tell.”
“In the future, there has to be a change towards it in the future; whether that’s for us in 2024 or 2025, or onward, it all comes down to market demand.”
This last comment gets to the core of the matter, that while GCLSI is eager to improve its ESG compliance, and work towards the global energy transition, the need to work effectively within the global market, and ensure business can be done profitably, will remain of paramount importance. This is, of course, not unique to GCLSI – the company has managed to successfully balance these priorities thus far, posting a year-on-year increase in net profits of 240.78% in the third quarter of 2023 – but its commitments to research and development and European expansion will be tied to its financial performance.
Davies surmises this neatly, noting that the company will continue to work towards its goals, but “we won’t jeopardise our clients in the process”.
Our publisher Solar Media is hosting the 11th Solar Finance & Investment Europe conference, 31 January – 1 February at Park Plaza in London. Discussion topics will include renewable capital allocation, scaling European solar and maximising returns for solar-plus-storage projects. See the official site for more details.