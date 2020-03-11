Canadian Solar coy on coronavirus impact on China manufacturing operations

Canadian Solar has approximately 73% of around 13GW of its module manufacturing capacity located in China. Image: Canadian Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has provided some limited insight into the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to its substantial PV manufacturing operations in China.

The SMSL said that the “impact to the Company's delivery schedule is now mainly limited to the capacity loss in last week of January and first 10 days of February of 2020. There have been limited cases in which the Company has had to change shipping schedules and/or product types, but all have been settled with customers.

"The Company expects that, under current conditions, it can deliver orders on-time and in accordance with the latest schedules confirmed with its customers.”

China is home to approximately 73% of the 13GW module manufacturing capacity Canadian Solar operates worldwide. The company is expected to soon report 2019 module shipments in the range of 8.4GW to 8.5GW.

A number of Canadian Solar’s manufacturing subsidiaries are located in Changshu, Jiangsu province, China, just north of Shanghai, which has not been seriously impacted by COVID-19. Fellow SMSL member LONGi Solar previously reported that manufacturing operations in the same area as those of Canadian Solar’s had resumed full production after the extended New Year holiday period.

PV Tech previously highlighted that PV manufacturers with operations in Hubei province have donated to various charities in support of medical efforts, especially in Wuhan City, since the outbreak. However, no public updates on the manufacturing operational impact from COVID-19 have been noted from these companies. There could be specific restrictions in place that have prevented companies from making such announcements.