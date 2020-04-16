China’s solar panel exports rebound in March
PV panel export figures for March 2020 were 7.49GW, up around 160% from a low of 2.83GW in the previous month. Image: LONGi Solar
China export data for March 2020 has indicated a major rebound in PV panel exports as manufacturers ramped production after the extended New Year and travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
PV panel export figures for March 2020 were 7.49GW, up around 160% from a low of 2.83GW in the previous month.
The March figures are only slightly below export levels in the prior year period, which stood at 7.56GW.
The major rebound in PV panel exports could partially be attributed to a backlog of orders already in the system but hampered by logistical issues within the supply chain and shipment delays at major Chinese container ports during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in the first two months of the year.
