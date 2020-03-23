More in News, Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials, Cell Processing, Modules, Thin-Film, Europe

Fraunhofer ISE continues laboratory project with many staff home working

Fraunhofer ISE expects to maintain much of their R&D activities despite COVID-19 restrictions as many engineers are said to working from home. Image: Fraunhofer ISE

Fraunhofer ISE expects to maintain much of their R&D activities despite COVID-19 restrictions as many engineers are said to working from home. Image: Fraunhofer ISE

Fraunhofer ISE expects to maintain much of their R&D activities despite COVID-19 restrictions as many engineers are said to working from home. 

Fraunhofer ISE note that ongoing research projects with clients and its services in general will continue to be available. The R&D centre contacting staff would be best through direct emails and its central phone number, during COVID-19. 

Tags: fraunhofer ise, c-si manufacturing, solar cell, pv modules, germany, coronavirus

PV HeterojunctionTech

  • Jun 11 - Jun 12, 2020
  • St. Petersburg, Russia
  • PV Tech Event

The first ever event dedicated specifically to solar PV Heterojunction manufacturing and multi-GW production challenges and opportunities. Meet the global community driving Heterojunction to multi-GW status in mass production today in the spectacular setting of St. Petersburg in Russia.

PV HeterojunctionTech

PV CellTech

  • Oct 12 - Oct 13, 2020
  • Penang, Malaysia
  • PV Tech Event

Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.

PV CellTech

PV ModuleTech

  • Oct 14 - Oct 15, 2020
  • Penang, Malaysia
  • PV Tech Event

Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.

PV ModuleTech

Also read...

Comments