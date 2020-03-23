Fraunhofer ISE continues laboratory project with many staff home working
Fraunhofer ISE expects to maintain much of their R&D activities despite COVID-19 restrictions as many engineers are said to working from home. Image: Fraunhofer ISE
Fraunhofer ISE note that ongoing research projects with clients and its services in general will continue to be available. The R&D centre contacting staff would be best through direct emails and its central phone number, during COVID-19.
