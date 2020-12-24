Happy holidays from PV Tech
Image: Havard.
The editorial team at PV Tech would like to wish its entire readership a very happy holiday season.
In what has proven to be a particularly difficult and turbulent year, we’d like to take a quick moment to thank you all for your continued readership and engagement with our output, be it daily news, journals, webinars and everything in between.
We’ll now be taking a short break over the holiday season, returning on 4 January 2021.
Happy holidays, and a prosperous new year.
The PV Tech editorial team – Liam Stoker, Mark Osborne, Andy Colthorpe, Jules Scully, Edith Hancock, Molly Lempriere and Alice Grundy.
