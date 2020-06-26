LevelTen launches search for up to 500MW of European renewables for unnamed corporate client

Image: Getty.

LevelTen Energy is conducting a search for up to 500MW of renewable power in Europe on behalf of an unnamed corporate client.

LevelTen, the renewable energy marketplace more commonly active in the US, is conducting a Request for Proposals (RfP) on behalf of an “experienced energy buyer” that also happens to be a member of the RE100 – a collection of corporate entities that have committed to procuring 100% of their power demand from renewables.

That company, as yet unnamed by LevelTen, is said to have executed a “significant number” of off-site renewables transactions so far, but now intends to expand on its European footprint with a major purchase.

Proposals from renewable energy projects located in Europe with capacities of between 50 and 500MW will be considered. Proposals are due by 20 July 2020, and all bidders must submit responses via LevelTen’s online platform.

Furthermore, LevelTen said it expects to more RFPs to follow as it continues to expand its footprint in a European market it entered last year.

Jason Tundermann, VP of business development at LevelTen, said the company’s analytics-driven platform enables corporate energy buyers to navigate various different markets and enter strike “highest value, lowest risk PPAs” to meet their commitments and requirements.