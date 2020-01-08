Nexamp to develop three community solar projects in New Jersey
These new community solar will cut down electricity costs for residents while supporting New Jersey's goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050. Image: Nexamp
Nexamp has been chosen to build three new projects totaling more than 11MW in New Jersey as part of the state's Community Solar Energy Pilot Program.
Projects awarded to Nexamp include two 5MW installations that will be constructed on a closed Woodbine landfill, along with a 1.24MW facility on a rooftop in South Brunswick Township.
Nexamp will co-develop these projects with Infiniti Energy Services LLC, a full-service PV company located in Howell, New Jersey.
Administered by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), the Pilot Program reserves 40% of overall program capacity for projects in which at least 51% of the project's capacity serves low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities. All projects awarded in the first round, including the three Nexamp projects, are in fact completely dedicated to LMI residents.
In total, the NJBPU approved 45 applications that will participate in the first year of the Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. In total, these 45 installations will have a combined generation capacity of 77.61MW, enough to power an estimated 15,500 homes.
Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp, said: "Our mission as a company is to make energy clean, simple and accessible, which mirrors the goals of New Jersey's pilot program for community solar. We look forward to working with these communities to make the many benefits of solar equally available to everyone. With thousands of community solar customers across multiple states today, Nexamp has a proven record of success in developing programs that work."
