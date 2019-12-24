PODCAST: The evolution of energy storage, decarbonisation’s direction of travel
Image: Getty.
Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe reflect on the biggest news in energy storage this year, while also gazing into their crystal balls and predicting what the energy transition may hold in store for the year ahead.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
Energy Storage Summit Latin America
