Poland utility Edison Energia launches 200MWp module tender

Image: Edison Energia expects to receive module bids from 5 Februay. Image: Edison Energia

Polish utility Edison Energia has launched a tender for PV modules totalling 200MWp of potential capacity.

Bids are expected from 5 February, while final orders will be signed “soon after”, according to a statement from the company. The tender will cover a variety of components such as monofacial module sizes between 350MWp and 500MWp, full-black modules for rooftop solar installations, and bifacials for solar farm projects.

It is hoped the tender, which will be overseen by Energia’s solar subsidiary Menlo Electric, will secure modules for all companies within the group by the second half of this year. Marta Walendzewicz, chief financial officer of Menlo Electric, said that handing procurement and logistics responsibilities over to the subsidiary would enable the group to benefit from economy of scale, “manage our exposure to changing exchange rates and logistics costs”.

Kamil Sankowski, Edison Energia's chief commercial officer, said he hopes the utility will “spearhead” Poland’s own energy transition, which has picked up pace in recent months. Renewables developer BayWa r.e. broke ground on the country’s largest solar farm last summer ­– a 64.6MWp project in Witnica – and secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with construction group HiedelbergCement for the plant last month. Poland’s Institute of Renewable Energy (IEO) has said that up to 8GW of solar capacity could be installed in the country in the next five years, and developers were awarded all available capacity in a Polish auction for small-scale clean energy projects at the end of 2020.

Sankowski added that Edison Energia launched a new line of products to offer “high-quality installations to more price-sensitive customers” last month, which will require a varied module portfolio. Bartosz Majewski, Edison Energia’s chief operating officer, said the group’s solar farms were the first in Poland to adopt Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar’s Tiger Pro bifacial modules.

Last month another supplier, LONGi, signed a deal to provide 300MW of high-efficiency solar modules to Polish distribution company Keno.