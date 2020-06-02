PV Tech Power 23 now free to download: Beyond COVID, reaping rewards in Chile and post-subsidy PV

Image: Solarcentury.

The new edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 23 – is now available to download entirely free of charge.

Volume 23 of the journal uncovers precisely how both the upstream and downstream solar sectors have tackled the COVID-19 pandemic. Included within the cover story of this issue are stories of not just how the industry has circumvented the virus’ impacts, but how the post-pandemic landscape could shape up.

Meanwhile, our plant performance section includes all the usual technical insights, this issue featuring briefings on aerial O&M inspections, progress towards a testing standard for light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), and potential-induced degradation (PID) of bifacial PV modules incorporating PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) technology.

Other features in this issue include;

Chile reaping the rewards of the desert sun

Molly Lempriere discovers what’s driving growth in one of LatAm’s hottest markets, and what could yet prove to be the biggest obstacle

We learn how Scatec Solar dodged the impact of COVID-19 by one day to connect South Africa’s largest utility-scale solar farm

Solarcentury’s Peer Piske discusses the finer points of designing subsidy-free solar projects

PV Tech Power 23’s Storage & Smart Power section leads with a technical briefing on vanadium redox flow batteries from CENELEST, while both Power Ledger and AutoGrid Systems discuss the role of artificial intelligence and blockchain in transforming energy networks.