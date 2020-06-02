PV Tech Power 23 now free to download: Beyond COVID, reaping rewards in Chile and post-subsidy PV
Image: Solarcentury.
The new edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 23 – is now available to download entirely free of charge.
Volume 23 of the journal uncovers precisely how both the upstream and downstream solar sectors have tackled the COVID-19 pandemic. Included within the cover story of this issue are stories of not just how the industry has circumvented the virus’ impacts, but how the post-pandemic landscape could shape up.
Meanwhile, our plant performance section includes all the usual technical insights, this issue featuring briefings on aerial O&M inspections, progress towards a testing standard for light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), and potential-induced degradation (PID) of bifacial PV modules incorporating PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) technology.
Other features in this issue include;
- Chile reaping the rewards of the desert sun
Molly Lempriere discovers what’s driving growth in one of LatAm’s hottest markets, and what could yet prove to be the biggest obstacle
- Project briefing: South Africa’s largest solar project springs into operation
We learn how Scatec Solar dodged the impact of COVID-19 by one day to connect South Africa’s largest utility-scale solar farm
- Post-subsidy solar: The reality on the ground
Solarcentury’s Peer Piske discusses the finer points of designing subsidy-free solar projects
PV Tech Power 23’s Storage & Smart Power section leads with a technical briefing on vanadium redox flow batteries from CENELEST, while both Power Ledger and AutoGrid Systems discuss the role of artificial intelligence and blockchain in transforming energy networks.
You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 23 entirely free of charge via the PV Tech Store. All previous editions of the journal, as well as our upstream journal Photovoltaics International and a raft of technical papers, are also available to download.
Utility Solar Summit UK
The Utility Solar Summit UK will focus entirely on the opportunities in the UK ground-mount space and feature the new technology and advanced innovations allowing asset owners to improve yield in a subsidy free market. Listen to senior market leaders share stories of their successes and manufacturers pushing the envelope for solar PV whilst taking advantage of our enhanced networking features to connect you with your peers onsite; realising the potential of UK utility scale deployment from 2020 and beyond.
Energy Storage Latin America
Bringing together the region's stakeholders to address the key issues to accelerating the adoption of energy storage technology with a focus on the business models, technology and best practices with country-specific case studies.
Also read...
-
Solar overlooked again by Italian auction as Portugal tender draws nearer
-
Wave of research bolsters case of renewable investments in post-COVID era
-
Colombia enlists ports in quest to equip renewable auction winners
-
Malaysia eyes pandemic recovery with 1GW new solar tender
-
Huayu bets on 2,000W microinverters as centrepiece of overseas expansion
Comments