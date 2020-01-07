SunPower appoints new CFO to Maxeon spin-off’s leadership team
Image: SunPower.
SunPower has appointed a new chief financial officer to the leadership team of its planned manufacturing spin-off, Maxeon Solar Technologies.
Joanne Solomon joined the company yesterday (6 January 2020) and has been tasked with leading Maxeon’s finance, planning and accounting operations when it commences operations. She will work alongside existing SunPower CFO Manavendra Sial as the division separates from its parent company.
Solomon most recently served as CFO at design and construction technology firm Katerra Inc, but brings 16 years of experience at semiconductor packaging and test service firm Amkor Technology to the table.
Jeff Waters, chief executive designate at Maxeon Solar, said she would bring a “wealth of practical and leadership experience in key areas” to the firm.
SunPower revealed its intent to spin off the majority of its manufacturing operations in November last year, bringing in monocrystalline silicon wafer producer Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor as an investor in the new business.
That decision came amidst continued losses at SunPower, with the company having more recently confirmed that up to 160 jobs were to be cut as part of a wider restructuring plan.
