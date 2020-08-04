Suntech inaugurates 1.5GW first-phase manufacturing expansion
The new 1.5GW of capacity came onstream on 1 August 2020. Image: Suntech.
Suntech has confirmed that the 1.5GW, first-phase expansion of its manufacturing facilities in Wuxi has been placed into production.
The module manufacturer said that a new 1.5GW smart module manufacturing facility, developed at a total cost of RMB490 million (US$70.19 million) had formally started production on 1 August 2020.
The facility covers an area of 150,000 square meters and features equipment aimed at improving the production efficiency of its modules. Lines included in the facility are compatible with multi-busbar cells of a number of different formats, including sizes of 166mm to 182mm. The upgrade also has space to incorporate 210mm large-format cells.
Suntech said it would continue to upgrade the manufacturing facility in Wuxi throughout this year as it builds towards a wider expansion target. A further 8.5GW of capacity is to be added across four of Suntech’s facilities this year with new manufacturing facilities to be established in Changzhou, Zhenjiang and Yangzhou, amongst other locations.
Jun Tang, president at Suntech, said it was time for the company to upgrade its advanced production capacity.
“We are not just striving to be big, but to be strong. The 'strong' is reflected in how to provide customers with reliable products. We are expanding at a steady pace and following our goals for brand strategy,” he said.
