Trina study moves to allay concerns over 210mm operating temperatures

Trina Solar's Vertex series (pictured) is based on the 210mm cell. Image: Trina Solar

Trina Solar has looked to allay concerns regarding the operating temperature of 210mm high-power modules by publishing results of a study exploring the issue.

In a technical paper published on PV Tech, Trina said that there had long been concerns surrounding the high working temperature of high-power modules featuring 210mm cells, purportedly caused by their high current design.

But a study conducted at Trina’s test field, located at the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology in Changzhou, only found “insignificant” differences between the operating temperatures of the three mainstream cell sizes in 166mm, 182mm and 210mm.

Testing on a 182mm, 535W module and a 210mm, 545W module concluded their respective operating temperatures in outdoor testing to be 50.17C and 50.11C, while further tests also found the operating efficiency of each module in ideal operating conditions to be marginal.

The full results of the study can be found within the technical paper, published here.