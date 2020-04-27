TÜV Rheinland verifies Trina Solar’s ‘Vertex’ panel reaches 515.8Wp power output
Vertex production capacity is expected to be approximately 5.5GW by the end of the year. Image: Trina Solar
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, Trina Solar has reached a peak power output of its recently released ‘Vertex’ panel of 515.8Wp, an output independently verified by TÜV Rheinland.
Trina Solar launched the Vertex series panel in March 2020 with 500Wp performance, driven by a number of technology developments including 210mm ultra-large mono-silicon wafers and 1/3 cut solar cells. The company is also touting the panel's ability to reach over 600Wp in a larger panel format.
Chris Zou, vice president of Solar Services, TÜV Rheinland Greater China said, "Since Trina Solar began developing ultra-high power modules, TÜV Rheinland has participated in the discussion and shared its own experience in terms of product safety and reliability. Trina Solar's Vertex module has passed the comprehensive and rigorous test by TÜV Rheinland with industry-leading output reaching 515.8W."
Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and EVP at Trina Solar added, "With the development and improvement of the industry chain, especially the improvement in glass supply capacity, adding another column of cells to the existing five-column layout design can increase the Vertex module's power output to more than 600W. Furthermore, with PERC+ cell conversion efficiency anticipated to surpass 24%, combined with other factors such as the optimization in module design, improvements in load capacity as well as downstream installation, the Vertex modules' power output will continue to increase. This provides the direction and path for the iterative development of PV modules, which will further drive the continuous decrease in the BOS and LCOE of PV systems."
Trina Solar has previously said that it expected to reach mass production of the Vertex panel in the third quarter of 2020, with production capacity expected to be approximately 5.5GW by the end of the year.
Trina Solar has reached a peak power output of its recently released ‘Vertex’ panel of 515.8Wp that has been independently verified by TÜV Rheinland. Image: TUV Rheinland
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
The 6th Annual Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference will bring together policy makers, developers, financers and investors from across the region to discuss how we mobilise investment in tomorrow’s projects and overcome some of the challenges slowing us down. Don’t miss out, join the conversation and help us in our goal of driving forward large-scale renewable Solar & Storage projects across Asia.
PV HeterojunctionTech
The first ever event dedicated specifically to solar PV Heterojunction manufacturing and multi-GW production challenges and opportunities. Meet the global community driving Heterojunction to multi-GW status in mass production today in the spectacular setting of St. Petersburg in Russia.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
LONGi sets new records in key business metrics
-
n-type expansions to benefit from 2020 downturn-driven PV
-
SunPower idles all solar cell and module assembly plants
-
GCL-SI predicts Q1 2020 net losses will be similar to last year's figure
-
Zhongli Group guides loss for Q1 amid fundraise for 1GW heterojunction plant
Comments