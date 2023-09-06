Nextracker unveils new NX Horizon trackers and new tracking function ahead of RE+

Industry challenges

Extreme weather, and rapidly-changing conditions, can provide significant challenges for PV installations. This is particularly challenging for hailstorms in particular, and solar companies can struggle to receive insurance for such disruptions in regions that are prone to hailstorms, such as Texas.

Similarly, solar facilities built on undulating terrain can be riskier projects than those built on flat ground. The need to level ground increases the environmental impact of the project, and can cause long-term soil erosion and potentially damage local animal habitats. Minimising these risks are vital for securing permitting for new projects, such as those in Australia.

Technical solution

Nextracker’s NX Horizon Hail Pro tracker uses an automatic stowing system to enable panels to be stowed up to four times faster than those fitted to standard trackers. The trackers can also stow the panels in the event of a grid outage, with no operator intervention, dramatically reducing the impact of hailstorms on the facility’s electricity production.

The trackers can also use a system dubbed “Hail Pro-75”, which uses information from local weather services and hail readiness monitoring to stow modules ahead of the arrival of a hailstorm. Panels using this system can also be stowed at 75 degrees, and will benefit from the features of the NX Horizon platform, including a smart solar tracking system, integrated UPS and independent row architecture.

Nextracker’s NX Horizon XTR-1.5 reduces, and can even eliminate, the need for earthwork on extreme terrain sites, according to the company. This has the benefit of accelerating construction schedules, reducing project risk and reducing the need for steel to build panel mounting infrastructure. Removing the need for large-scale disruption of the earth can also prevent soil erosion and damage to habitats.

Unique features & benefits

Nextracker has also expanded its TrueCapture tracker control and optimisation software, launched in 2017, with Zonal Diffuse, a new tracking function which enhances energy generation during period of sudden change in irradiance. The new system uses what the company calls “high spatial resolution sensing” to adjust trackers to variations in cloud cover simultaneously across an entire solar facility.

Panels equipped with Zonal Diffuse can also “chase clouds”, as Nextracker puts it, enabling some panels to shift as cloud cover changes without compromising tracking performance when the sky is clear. The system compliments the company’s existing Row-to-Row tracking mode and optimisation algorithm Split Boost.

Availability

The trackers and systems are currently available.