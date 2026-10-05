Enel finalises 270MW US solar PV portfolio acquisition

Italian utility Enel finalises its acquisition of seven PV sites in Southern US states. Image: Enel Green Power North America

Italian utility Enel has confirmed completion of the acquisition of seven PV sites in the Southern US, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enel Green Power North America.

The initial agreement came in May 2026 between Enel Green Power North America and an unnamed US company, and comprised of seven operational sites with a total capacity of 240MW, equivalent to 0.4TWh per annum. The acquisition cost the Italian utility US$140 million, and a Group net financial debt of US$180 million.