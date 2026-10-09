Australia backs goal to double global residential rooftop solar installations by 2030

The plan underpins the 300 Million Solar Homes initiative, whose partners include the Global Solar Council (GSC), Smart Energy Council Australia and the Australian community organisation Solar Citizens. The initiative hopes to double the number the number of homes with rooftop solar installations from 150 million to 300 million globally by 2030.

Sonia Dunlop, CEO of the GSC, said: “It took the world around 30 years to reach the first 150 million solar homes. We want to add the next 150 million in just four years. Australia’s support and practical experience in implementation is exactly what we need to realise that ambition in every corner of the world.”

Rooftop solar arrays are installed on more than 40% of Australian homes, and supply around one- eighth of the country’s electricity. Australia’s rooftop solar installation exceeded 26GW last year, and last month the sector posted the highest monthly generation figures for since January 2026.

This growth underpinned a 21.5% year-on-year growth in generation between September 2025 and 2026 across the entire solar sector. Additionally home battery energy storage system (BESS) installations in the country grew 191% in the year to the first half of 2025.

Across the globe, rooftop solar and accompanying battery storage is one of the fastest-growing parts of the global energy system, and the combination of solar-plus-storage is expected to deliver 42% of all new growth in solar power by 2030.

Rooftop solar can drive over US$1,000 in annual bill savings

The geopolitical events of recent years, specifically the US-Iran conflict and the ongoing war in Ukraine, have caused two energy price crises with power bills increasing for domestic and commercial users. According to Solar Citizens, a solar installation on an Australian home can save up to AU$1,500 (US$1,042) annually on an average Australian household’s electricity bills.

The endorsement by the Australian minister for climate change and energy, and Australia’s position as COP31’s president of negotiations, provide a framework for governments around the globe follow, to make home solar and battery systems easier and cheaper to install.

CEO of the Smart Energy Council Australia, David McElrea, said: “Australia already leads the world in rooftop solar and home batteries, and today we have shown that the Australian government is prepared to take that leadership globally. Rooftop solar cuts power bills, gives countries greater control over their own energy and protects households and economies from volatile fuel costs and supply.”

COP31 will take place at the Expo Center in Antalya, Turkey from 9 to 20 November 2026.