Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia backs goal to double global residential rooftop solar installations by 2030

By Joseph Loe
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Grenergy secures US$460 million financing for 446MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Chile

News

Australia backs goal to double global residential rooftop solar installations by 2030

News

LGI to buy 42MW of operational solar PV plants in Australia and lifts pipeline target to 120MW

News

Toyo expands Texas solar module manufacturing facility to 2GW

News

PV Chart of the Week: Turkey boosts European module capacity growth

Features, Editors' Blog

Global supply chain imbalance creates opportunities for overseas manufacturers to sell wafers to the US

Features, Interviews

Researchers find almost 8,000 European solar energy systems exposed to internet cyberattacks

News

Tata Power, Ocean Sun to pilot membrane-based floating solar technology in India

News

EU solar workforce expected to fall 12% by 2030 as deployment growth stalls

News

South Korea picks solar, battery and EVs as key sectors in US$747 billion Green Industrial Plan

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
‘Australia’s support and practical experience in implementation is exactly what we need,’ said GSC CEO Sonia Dunlop. Image: CSIRO.

Australia has endorsed a global plan to double the number of homes with rooftop solar PV by 2030, becoming the first country to do so.

Chris Bowen, the Australian minister for climate change and energy, endorsed the Global Rooftop Solar Declaration at the 2026 Pacific Pre-COP meeting in Fiji, held ahead of November’s COP31 Summit to be held in Turkey.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The plan underpins the 300 Million Solar Homes initiative, whose partners include the Global Solar Council (GSC), Smart Energy Council Australia and the Australian community organisation Solar Citizens. The initiative hopes to double the number the number of homes with rooftop solar installations from 150 million to 300 million globally by 2030.

Sonia Dunlop, CEO of the GSC, said: “It took the world around 30 years to reach the first 150 million solar homes. We want to add the next 150 million in just four years. Australia’s support and practical experience in implementation is exactly what we need to realise that ambition in every corner of the world.”

Rooftop solar arrays are installed on more than 40% of Australian homes, and supply around one- eighth of the country’s electricity. Australia’s rooftop solar installation exceeded 26GW last year, and last month the sector posted the highest monthly generation figures for since January 2026.

This growth underpinned a 21.5% year-on-year growth in generation between September 2025 and 2026 across the entire solar sector. Additionally home battery energy storage system (BESS) installations in the country grew 191% in the year to the first half of 2025.

Across the globe, rooftop solar and accompanying battery storage is one of the fastest-growing parts of the global energy system, and the combination of solar-plus-storage is expected to deliver 42% of all new growth in solar power by 2030.

Rooftop solar can drive over US$1,000 in annual bill savings

The geopolitical events of recent years, specifically the US-Iran conflict and the ongoing war in Ukraine, have caused two energy price crises with power bills increasing for domestic and commercial users. According to Solar Citizens, a solar installation on an Australian home can save up to AU$1,500 (US$1,042) annually on an average Australian household’s electricity bills.

The endorsement by the Australian minister for climate change and energy, and Australia’s position as COP31’s president of negotiations, provide a framework for governments around the globe follow, to make home solar and battery systems easier and cheaper to install.

CEO of the Smart Energy Council Australia, David McElrea, said: “Australia already leads the world in rooftop solar and home batteries, and today we have shown that the Australian government is prepared to take that leadership globally. Rooftop solar cuts power bills, gives countries greater control over their own energy and protects households and economies from volatile fuel costs and supply.”

COP31 will take place at the Expo Center in Antalya, Turkey from 9 to 20 November 2026.

300 million solar homes, australia, distributed solar, policy, rooftop solar

Read Next

Image: Risen Energy Australia

LGI to buy 42MW of operational solar PV plants in Australia and lifts pipeline target to 120MW

October 9, 2026
LGI, an Australian landfill gas and renewables company, has agreed to buy two operating solar PV power plants in Queensland.
Manoj Pothireddy headshot.
Premium

Global supply chain imbalance creates opportunities for overseas manufacturers to sell wafers to the US

October 8, 2026
PV Talk: Indosol's Manoj Pothireddy tells PV Tech Premium that opportunities remain for overseas wafer manufacturers to export to the US.
Image: Zhen Li/UNSW.

UNSW and UtmoLight set 23.5% efficiency record for large-area perovskite solar submodule

October 8, 2026
Researchers at UNSW and UtmoLight have achieved a certified stabilised efficiency of 23.5% for a large-area perovskite solar submodule.
The 2025 PV CellTech Conference.

US solar industry to reflect on optimistic policy landscape at PV CellTech 2026

October 7, 2026
The US solar sector will discuss a policy landscape includes “a lot of good news” at next week's PV CellTech USA conference.
Recurrent Energy's Carwarp solar PV project in Australia.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: Solar output hits 4,780GWh in September with rooftop generation up 31%

October 6, 2026
Australia's NEM recorded a combined 4,780GWh of solar generation in September 2026: 1,805GWh from utility-scale and 2,975GWh from rooftop.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
Newsletter

Most Read

Toyo expands Texas solar module manufacturing facility to 2GW

News

LGI to buy 42MW of operational solar PV plants in Australia and lifts pipeline target to 120MW

News

UNSW and UtmoLight set 23.5% efficiency record for large-area perovskite solar submodule

News

Zelestra closes US$350 million financing at 203MW PV plant in Indiana backed by Meta

News

European PV module prices inch downwards in September

News

Tata Power, Ocean Sun to pilot membrane-based floating solar technology in India

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

Anker SOLIX XE: Redefining How Fast a Home Battery Gets Installed — and How Fast You Get Paid

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 21, 2026
2pm AEDT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland