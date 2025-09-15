Subscribe To Premium
Australia: installed rooftop solar reaches 26.8GW in H1 2025

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Fixing the renewable energy data mess

Features, Guest Blog

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

News

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

News

Statkraft to sell 1.5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Serentica

News

Australian start-up wins funding to commercialise daylight solar inspection technology

News

UK charts path to trebling solar by 2030

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Australia: installed rooftop solar reaches 26.8GW in H1 2025

News

Vikram Solar, AB Energia ink 200MW TOPCon module supply deal

News

Celsia seeks US$1.2 billion investment for 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio

News

BSW-Solar calls for simplified grid access for German solar and storage projects

News
Australia added 1.1GW of rooftop solar in the first half of 2025, down 15% year-on-year. Image: Climate Council.

Australia has reached 26.8GW of installed rooftop solar at the end of the first half of 2025, according to a report from the Clean Energy Council (CIC).

In the bi-annual Rooftop Solar and Storage Report, the CEC expects that the country will exceed its 2030 target for rooftop solar set at 36GW, thanks to its year-on-year installation rate. The CIC forecasts 37.2GW of installed rooftop solar by June 2030, beating projections by 3.3%.

During H1 2025, rooftop solar provided 12.8% of Australia’s electricity generation.

Between January and June 2025, 1.1GW of rooftop solar was installed in Australia, a 15% decrease from the 1.3GW of installed rooftop PV in the same period in 2024.

Rooftop solar installation rate since 2015. Chart: Clean Energy Council.

Despite the slower pace on a yearly basis, the rooftop solar numbers for H1 2025 are almost on par with the large-scale solar capacity commissioned (1GW) during the same period.

Home batteries, on the other hand, are growing rapidly, with 85,000 new units sold in H1 2025. This is a 191% increase from the same period last year. Cumulative installed batteries have doubled year-on-year to 271,000 across the country.

According to the CIC, installing a rooftop solar system can lead to AU$1,500 (US$999) yearly savings on the energy bill for a household, which can nearly double by adding a battery.

“Just as Australians have long understood the value of solar in lowering household energy bills, we are now seeing a surge in battery adoption, which allows households to store their own clean energy and maximise savings,” said Con Hristodoulidis, General Manager – Distributed Energy at CIC.

Moreover, the other positive aspect is that the average system size keeps increasing, with a six-month rolling average of 10.2kW per system. This represents a 4.1% increase when compared to the same period a year ago.

Region-wise, Queensland added the most rooftop solar with 326MW, followed by New South Wales with 321MW and Victoria with 230MW. In terms of cumulative installed capacity, the order changes slightly. New South Wales leads the country with 7.5GW of installed rooftop solar, closely followed by Queensland with 7.2GW, while Victoria closes the podium with 5.4GW.

