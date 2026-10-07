Bondada secures US$119.3 million EPC order for 270MW solar PV project in Maharashtra

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Under the contract, Bondada will undertake the EPC development of the project, which is scheduled to be completed within six months from the date of receipt of the order.

According to the EPC, the order represents a significant addition to its renewable energy portfolio and strengthens its capabilities in large-scale solar EPC execution.

The company has been targeting opportunities across solar EPC, renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and other emerging infrastructure segments, with a focus on project diversification and expanding its execution capabilities.

This year, Bondada secured multiple large-scale renewable energy contracts, including an INR 13.38 billion (US$141 million) EPC contract from NTPC Renewable Energy for a 250MW solar PV project paired with a 50MW/200MWh BESS in Uttar Pradesh, and an INR 8.16 billion (US$85 million) contract from NTPC Green Energy for balance-of-system works on a 600MW solar PV project in Rajasthan.

Onix secures US$ 94.1 million financing for 225MW solar project in Maharashtra

In other news, Bondada’s independent power producer (IPP) subsidiary Onix IPP has secured INR 9.11 billion (US$ 94.1 million) in financing from the State Bank of India (SBI) for a 225MW solar project in Maharashtra.

The sanctioned facility comprises an INR 9 billion term loan and INR 112.5 million in non-fund-based facilities, according to a regulatory filing by Bondada.

The project is being developed by Onix IPP and is backed by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Bondada said the financing will support its expansion into the renewable energy IPP segment and the development of a portfolio of long-term renewable energy assets.

Apart from this, Onix is developing a broader renewable energy portfolio spanning solar, wind and hybrid projects across India. Its current pipeline includes 1,215MW of PM-KUSUM projects in Maharashtra and 187MW in Gujarat, alongside more than 250MW of captive solar and 350MW of utility-scale solar in Gujarat.

The company also has over 150MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity and more than 600MW of standalone wind projects. Onix is targeting a total renewable energy portfolio of 10GW by 2030.

India’s renewable energy transition, from solar PV and energy storage to grid integration, will be a key topic of discussion at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo, co-located with the Energy Storage Summit India (ESS India), in Greater Noida on 22-24 October 2026. For the full agenda and booking details, click here.