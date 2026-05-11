Bondada wins US$85 million NTPC solar EPC order in Rajasthan

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Following the latest contract, Bondada’s total solar EPC order book has increased to around 5.3GWp.

The tender marks the second major contract secured by Bondada from the NTPC Group, taking the company’s cumulative order inflow from the state-backed energy group to approximately INR12.07 billion (US$126 million). The combined project capacity awarded by NTPC to Bondada now stands at close to 1GW.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company aims to achieve 25GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Bondada recently said it plans to invest approximately INR100 billion (US$1 billion) over the next four years to support that target. Of its planned 25GW renewable portfolio, Bondada expects 16GW to come from solar and 9GW from battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Under its independent power producer (IPP) strategy, Bondada plans to deploy around 2GW of solar capacity, alongside 2.5GWh of BESS, while also executing an additional 6.5GWh of storage capacity through EPC contracts.

Bondada Group said it has already commissioned 1.3GW of renewable energy projects and currently has 7.4GW under execution. Its solar IPP pipeline includes a planned 2GW project in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, spread across 8,000 acres, although the company is still awaiting grid connectivity approvals.

The company has also secured approximately 1.2GWh of energy storage capacity to date and is working with the governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on deployment projects.