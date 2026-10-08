Toyo expands Texas solar module manufacturing facility to 2GW

Japanese solar manufacturing company Toyo has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the expansion of its solar module manufacturing plant in Humble, Texas, that will increase the facility’s nameplate capacity to 2GW, the company says.
Toyo announced plans to add 1.5GW of heterojunction (HJT) cell manufacturing capacity to the facility in June 2026, and this week confirmed that it expects to complete construction at the cell facility in the first quarter of 2028. Over the summer, the company agreed to sell over 4.5 million shares at a total value of US$4.5 million to finance the expansion of its HJT cell production capability, amid overall company revenue rises between H2 2024 to end of 2025.
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Speaking at the ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the expanded facility, held yesterday, Takahiko Onozuka, chairman and CEO of Toyo, said: “Completing our 2GW module expansion in Texas is an important milestone for Toyo, and cell manufacturing with HJT technology is our next step.”
Under secretary of commerce for industry and security Jeffrey Kessler attended the ceremony, and said that the expanded manufacturing plant fits into the current administration’s plans to incentive building new domestic manufacturing facilities.
“Toyo’s announcement is the direct result of the Trump administration’s bold policies to bring manufacturing and jobs back to America,” he said.
“At times in Washington it seems like we don’t agree on much,” added Texas Democratic congressman Christian Menefee (TX-18), who also attended the ceremony. “But we agree that onshoring is of the utmost importance. Building jobs and production right here in the US is crucial, and we get there through partnerships with allies doing the same work.”
Toyo targeted by AD/CVD investigations
Toyo was a target of the fifth investigation undertaken by the US government into AD/CVD (anti-dumping and countervailing duties) practices in the sector on 12 May. At the time, the company strongly rebuffed accusations of circumventing AD/CVD orders, which, it was claimed, was achieved by exporting assembled crystalline silicon (c-Si) PV modules and cells in Ethiopia that contained wafers originating in China.
The following day, Rhone Resch, chief strategy officer at Toyo Solar, told PV Tech: “Currently, all solar cells manufactured in Ethiopia use exclusively polysilicon supplied from the US and Malaysia, and our wafers are processed in Southeast Asia.”
The Department of Commerce, the US government body investigating Ethiopia-based solar cell producers, has yet to reach publish its preliminary determinations on the continuing case.