Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s CleanPeak Energy inks 15-year supply deal to power Western Sydney International Airport with 100% renewables

By George Heynes
Power Plants, New Technology, Off-Grid, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s CleanPeak Energy inks 15-year supply deal to power Western Sydney International Airport with 100% renewables

News

ES Foundry completes 2GW solar cell expansion in South Carolina

News

ISFH CalTec expands calibration services to large-area perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells

News

Opdenergy bags $227 million for Chile renewables, energy storage

News

United Solar secures IFC financing for Oman polysilicon facility

News

Canadian Solar appoints new CEO at Recurrent Energy

News

From BC to BESS: Sunpro Power’s one-stop service solution

Features, Interviews

New national standards for China’s PV sector set to phase out sub-630W modules and conventional polysilicon products

News

OX2 acquires 230MWac Corop solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

News

Grenergy launches 1.5TWh tender for hybrid solar-storage energy in Chile

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The airport is scheduled to open in late 2026 and will become Australia’s second major international gateway serving Sydney. Image: CleanPeak Energy.

Australian renewables company CleanPeak Energy will develop a 9MWp rooftop solar PV system alongside 30MW/120MWh of battery energy storage for Western Sydney International (WSI) Airport in Australia.

The airport, located at Badgerys Creek approximately 50km west of the Sydney CBD, is scheduled to open in late 2026 and will become Australia’s second major international gateway serving Sydney.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Under the 15-year agreement, CleanPeak will supply electricity sourced from a portfolio of renewable energy generators and will own, operate and maintain the on-site battery energy storage system (BESS). Combined, the BESS and the rooftop solar PV system will power the airport with 100% renewable energy.

The BESS will provide peak demand management, reduce the airport’s exposure to wholesale electricity price volatility, and support grid stability services in the local network.

CleanPeak CEO Chris Coyne said the partnership reflects the airport’s commitment to sustainability from its first day of operation.

“WSI Airport is not just building an airport, they’re building a blueprint for sustainable aviation infrastructure. We’re honoured to deliver a solution that meets 100% of their electricity needs from renewables, backed by on-site battery storage to ensure reliability and cost certainty from day one,” Coyne said.

WSI Airport CEO Simon Hickey said the energy partnership was central to the airport’s long-term operating model.

“CleanPeak’s solution gives us the certainty we need on both cost and sustainability. Having 100% renewable energy and on-site battery storage from the moment we open sets a new benchmark for airport infrastructure in Australia,” Hickey said.

The 15-year contract term provides both parties with long-term revenue and supply certainty, with CleanPeak assuming the capital costs and operational responsibility for the battery storage infrastructure in exchange for a long-term energy services agreement.

CleanPeak retains ownership of the storage asset, which allows WSI Airport to access the energy output.

This arrangement enables the airport to experience the commercial and operational benefits of battery storage without incurring capital costs for energy infrastructure. It also supports the current demands of constructing a greenfield international airport.

The WSI Airport contract is structured differently from most retrofit battery storage deployments in that the energy and storage system is being designed into the airport’s operational model from its first day of commercial operation, rather than added to an existing facility.

That approach allows CleanPeak to size and position the battery storage system optimally for the airport’s forecast load profile from the outset, rather than working around existing electrical infrastructure.

Western Sydney International Airport is being developed by WSI Airport Pty Ltd, a joint venture between the Australian federal government and the New South Wales state government, with the site located within the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, a planned urban and industrial precinct around the airport.

The airport is expected to handle up to five million passengers annually in its early years of operation, growing to a projected capacity of 82 million passengers per annum at full development over several decades.

CleanPeak Energy is an Australian energy services company that develops, owns and operates distributed energy assets including solar PV, battery storage and gas-fired peaking capacity across commercial and industrial customer sites.

The company’s model of retaining ownership of energy assets while contracting the output to end users under long-term agreements has been applied across healthcare, manufacturing and now aviation infrastructure clients.

The WSI Airport agreement, at 15 years and covering 100% of the airport’s electricity consumption, is the largest commercial arrangement CleanPeak has disclosed to date in terms of contract scope and duration.

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.

airport, australia, bess, CleanPeak Energy, energy storage, new south wales, rooftop solar, solar pv

Read Next

Credit: Opdenergy

Opdenergy bags $227 million for Chile renewables, energy storage

July 7, 2026
Spanish IPP Opdenergy has secured US$227 million to support its operating renewable energy portfolio in Chile.
image
Sponsored

From BC to BESS: Sunpro Power’s one-stop service solution

July 7, 2026
Sunpro Power discusses its new back-contact PV modules and why it is branching out into the battery storage business.
LONGi_Production Facility_ (02)

New national standards for China’s PV sector set to phase out sub-630W modules and conventional polysilicon products

July 7, 2026
Chinese authorities have issued new national standards governing the energy and conversion efficiencies of PV modules, polysilicon production and inverters.
Image: OX2 (via LinkedIn).

OX2 acquires 230MWac Corop solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

July 7, 2026
Swedish independent power producer (IPP) OX2 has acquired the Corop solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia, adding a 230MWac solar PV power plant and up to 290MW/1,160MWh of battery energy storage to its Australian portfolio.
Image: Grenergy.

Grenergy launches 1.5TWh tender for hybrid solar-storage energy in Chile

July 6, 2026
Grenergy has launched a reverse auction in Chile to sell 1.5TWh of annual electricity supply backed by its solar PV and BESS portfolio.
Scatec_162MW_APodi_Project_in_Brazil_-_Scatec

Scatec begins commercial operations at 142MW solar PV plant in Brazil

July 6, 2026
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has started commercial operations at its 142MW Rio Urucuia solar PV plant in Brazil.
Newsletter

Most Read

Acciona Energía to build 235MW PV plant in Kentucky

News

Grenergy launches 1.5TWh tender for hybrid solar-storage energy in Chile

News

US considers ban on Chinese solar inverters

News

AGL to deliver 9.2MWp solar microgrid in South Australia

News

Vikram Solar commissions Tamil Nadu TOPCon module plant

News

OX2 acquires 230MWac Corop solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye