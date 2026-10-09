Dos Grados acquires 500MW-plus of solar projects from Akuo in Spain

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Dos Grados said the acquisition would expand its renewable energy portfolio in Spain and support its strategy of developing long-term investments in sustainable infrastructure.

The acquisition builds on Dos Grados’ previous expansion in the Spanish solar market. Last year, the company acquired two shovel-ready solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 52MWp in Castilla y León.

The transaction adds more than 500MW of solar capacity under development to the company’s Spanish pipeline.

Founded in 2019, Dos Grados invests in sustainable real assets, with a portfolio spanning solar and wind energy. The company has previously reported a portfolio of approximately 600MW of renewable energy assets, including the operational 126.5MWp Fundão solar farm in Portugal.

Akuo was acquired by private equity firm Ardian in 2025, taking full ownership of the company’s capital held by its founders. The transaction was first announced in March 2025. The IPP aims to install 5GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.