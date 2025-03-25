Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

Ardian’s investment aims to accelerate Akuo’s development portfolio’s growth, by leveraging its expertise in the renewable energy industry. The equity firm will also provide the financial capacity for Akuo’s renewables projects, which includes the development of agrivoltaics and floating solar projects.

“We are proud to be able to support Akuo in the next phase of its development. This transaction reflects our commitment to supporting high-potential entrepreneurial infrastructure platforms on their journey to industrialisation and growth as part of the energy transition,” said Benoît Gaillochet, co-head of Infrastructure Europe at Ardian.

Akuo’s acquisition will increase Ardian’s asset management portfolio of over 8GW of thermal and renewable energy capacity across Europe and the Americas.