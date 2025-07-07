Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ardian completes French IPP Akuo acquisition

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Ardian completes French IPP Akuo acquisition

News

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

News

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

News

Germany innovation tender ends up four times oversubscribed with €0.0615/kWh average price

News

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

News

US House passes bill awaiting Trump’s signature: ‘Our industry will not back down,’ CCSA says

News

AGL Energy acquires Tesla’s South Australia Virtual Power Plant

News

Brazil forecast to hit 8% curtailment by 2035 amid renewable energy transition

News

Zelestra secures additional US$252 million sustainability-linked loan

News

GameChange Solar launches new terrain-following PV tracker, reduces grading costs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Akuo signed a 15-year VPPA with Sasol for its first US solar project, Invenergy secured four deals Meta, and RWE commissioned its first Kentucky solar farm. Image: Akuo.
Ardian adds 1.9GW of renewable energy capacity, either operational or under construction, to its portfolio. Image: Akuo.

Private equity firm Ardian has completed the acquisition of French independent power producer (IPP) Akuo.

Ardian acquired the entirety of the capital held by the founders of the IPP in a transaction that was first unveiled earlier this year in March.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to Akuo, the acquisition will bring the financial means to implement the IPP’s accelerated strategy as it aims to reach 5GW of installed renewable energy by 2030.

With the acquisition of the French IPP, Ardian adds 1.9GW of renewable energy capacity – primarily solar PV and wind – either operational or under construction to its portfolio. Regarding Akuo’s development portfolio, the company has centred its focus on two continents, Europe – including Portugal, France and Greece, among others – and in the Americas with a portfolio of more than 10GW.

Moreover, Ardian has appointed Bruno Bensasson as the CEO, effective 4 July 2025, to “accelerate the company’s sustainable growth and enable it to achieve its full potential while supporting Akuo’s values.”

Prior to his appointment as CEO of Akuo, Bensasson worked at several French energy companies, including Engie – as the director of strategy and sustainable development – and more recently EDF, between 2018 and 2024. At EDF, Bensasson was the executive director for renewable energies and chairman and CEO of EDF Renewables.

The appointment of Bensasson as CEO of Akuo is not the only change in the company, with Ardian appointing Eric Scotto, one of the founders of Akuo, as the chairman of the supervisory board.

Eric Scotto, Chairman of Akuo, said: “What a remarkable adventure Akuo’s has been, created at a time when solar and wind renewable energies were emerging and now about to take on a new dimension at a time when they have become the norm.”

acquisition, akuo, akuo energy, Ardian, executive appointments, france, ipp

Read Next

TotalEnergies and Soltec delegates inaugurate the start of construction at a solar PV plant in Spain

TotalEnergies expands Caribbean portfolio, breaks ground on PV parks in Spain

July 3, 2025
TotalEnergies has expanded its renewables assets in the Caribbean, sold a stake in projects in Portugal and begun construction on two PV parks in Spain.
Supported by 11 international banks globally, the debt term for the loan has been extended to 2029. Image: Zelestra.

Zelestra secures US$282 million financing for 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

July 1, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has secured financing and reached financial close for its 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile.
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

Ardian expands Italian footprint with acquisition of 116MW solar portfolio

July 1, 2025
French private equity firm Ardian Clean Energy Evergreen Fund (ACEEF) has bought 117 solar PV plants, worth 116MW of total capacity in several locations in Italy.
The Rutki Solar farm in Poland is OX2's first operational project as an IPP.

OX2 powers 100MW Polish PV plant, first as IPP

July 1, 2025
Swedish independent power producer (IPP) OX2 has begun operations at a 100MW solar PV plant in Poland, its first project as an IPP.
Akuo signed a 15-year VPPA with Sasol for its first US solar project, Invenergy secured four deals Meta, and RWE commissioned its first Kentucky solar farm. Image: Akuo.

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

June 26, 2025
A round-up of news from the US solar sector this week, including Akuo, Meta and RWE.
The French National Assembly has rejected a proposal to impose a moratorium on solar and wind projects

France rejects moratorium on solar, wind

June 25, 2025
The French National Assembly has rejected a proposal to implement a moratorium on utility-scale solar and wind projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

News

AGL Energy acquires Tesla’s South Australia Virtual Power Plant

News

US House passes bill awaiting Trump’s signature: ‘Our industry will not back down,’ CCSA says

News

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

News

Germany innovation tender ends up four times oversubscribed with €0.0615/kWh average price

News

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.