Ardian completes French IPP Akuo acquisition

According to Akuo, the acquisition will bring the financial means to implement the IPP’s accelerated strategy as it aims to reach 5GW of installed renewable energy by 2030.

With the acquisition of the French IPP, Ardian adds 1.9GW of renewable energy capacity – primarily solar PV and wind – either operational or under construction to its portfolio. Regarding Akuo’s development portfolio, the company has centred its focus on two continents, Europe – including Portugal, France and Greece, among others – and in the Americas with a portfolio of more than 10GW.

Moreover, Ardian has appointed Bruno Bensasson as the CEO, effective 4 July 2025, to “accelerate the company’s sustainable growth and enable it to achieve its full potential while supporting Akuo’s values.”

Prior to his appointment as CEO of Akuo, Bensasson worked at several French energy companies, including Engie – as the director of strategy and sustainable development – and more recently EDF, between 2018 and 2024. At EDF, Bensasson was the executive director for renewable energies and chairman and CEO of EDF Renewables.

The appointment of Bensasson as CEO of Akuo is not the only change in the company, with Ardian appointing Eric Scotto, one of the founders of Akuo, as the chairman of the supervisory board.

Eric Scotto, Chairman of Akuo, said: “What a remarkable adventure Akuo’s has been, created at a time when solar and wind renewable energies were emerging and now about to take on a new dimension at a time when they have become the norm.”