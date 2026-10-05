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DTE Energy completes construction at 100MW solar PV plant in Michigan

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

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DTE Energy ribbon cutting at 100MW Cold Creek Solar Park in Michigan
Electricity generated at the Creek Solar Park, pictured above, will be powering Ford Motors’ manufacturing facilities in Michigan. Image: DTE Energy via LinkedIn.

Michigan utility DTE Energy has finished construction of its 100MW Cold Creek Solar Park in the US state of Michigan.

Located near Coldwater, the solar plant is part of a 650MW PV portfolio for which the utility signed an offtake agreement with automaker Ford Motors in 2022. An investment that was made through the utility’s CleanVision MIGreenPower programme, which permits homes and businesses to attribute their energy use to renewable energy.

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Prior to completing construction of the Cold Creek Solar Park, the utility began commercial operations at two other solar PV plants this year. These are the 195MW Mission Road plant in June and the 146MW Fish Creek PV project in August. Both projects are also part of the utility’s MIGreen Power programme.

Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric, said: “Through MIGreenPower, we’re helping companies like Ford achieve their sustainability goals while building the renewable energy infrastructure that will power generations to come.”

In its latest Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the utility planned to add 15GW of renewable energy, most of which comes from solar PV, as well as 4.5GW of energy storage between 2027 and 2046. Earlier this year, DTE Energy issued a tender seeking 1GW of new solar PV and wind power across Michigan.

The utility’s renewables target highlights the growth projection for solar PV in Michigan, which, according to trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), is forecast to add more than 9.1GW of new solar PV capacity over the next five years, the eighth-most in the country.

SEIA’s growth projection would more than double the state’s current installed solar PV, which stands at 4.2GW. As of September 2026, more than 1GW of new solar capacity has been added, and Michigan is on pace to set a new yearly record for capacity additions. Nearly all the capacity added thus far in 2026 came from utility-scale solar projects, such as DTE Energy’s Cold Creek Solar Park or the 120MW Hart Solar Project in Oceana County, at which developer NorthStar Clean Energy completed construction last month.

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commercial launch, dte energy, ford, michigan, us, us utility-scale solar

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