NorthStar Clean Energy completes construction of 120MW Michigan solar plant

“Hart Solar is an important investment in Michigan’s energy future and demonstrates how strong partnerships can help deliver clean energy solutions to communities across our state,” said Brian Hartmann, president and CEO of NorthStar Clean Energy.

“Through joint action, public power communities of all sizes can share in the economies of scale needed to make utility-scale renewable projects like Hart Solar a practical, long-term resource for the customers and communities they serve,” said Patrick Bowland, CEO & general manager at MPPA, a joint action agency for energy projects and supply.

NorthStar Clean Energy already has utility-scale solar projects under development in Michigan. In March 2025 it secured US$334 million for two projects in the state, the 200MW Branch solar project in Branch County, Michigan, and the 50MW Genesee Solar project in Genesee County.

Earlier this year, the state utility DTE Energy issued a public tender seeking 1GW of new solar PV and wind power capacity across the state; in line with the company’s integrated resource plan and commitments to phase out coal use in the state, the projects must be operational by 2029. Elsewhere in Michigan, utility Consumers Energy began operations on the 250MW Muskegon PV plant, and Linea Energy finalised project financing for the 172MW Watertown solar PV project in Sanilac County.