DTE Energy seeks 1GW of solar, wind capacity in Michigan

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The projects form part of the utility’s 2022 integrated resource plan (IRP), seeking to end the use of coal in the state by 2032 and reach 80% low-carbon and energy storage energy generation by 2042. In July, the Michigan state public service commission approved DTE Energy’s plan to install 6.5GW of new solar PV capacity in Michigan by 2042.

In June, DTE completed construction on its 100MW Solaris PV project in Michigan.

Despite these developments, Michigan is not a major US state for solar development. Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) data places Michigan 24th of the 50 US states for installed solar capacity, with just over 2.8GW of total capacity as of March 2026.

The state has seen its solar sector accelerate, having ranked 13th in the country for statewide PV additions in 2025, adding just under 1GW of new capacity, almost entirely from utility-scale projects. In January, the utility Consumer Energy began operations at a 250MW utility-scale PV plant at Muskegon, Michigan.