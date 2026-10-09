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India’s MNRE issues 12th solar cell ALMM revision, capacity reaches 37.8GW

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Policy, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania

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The latest revision adds Gopin Semicon to the ALMM List-II for solar PV cells, bringing India’s total enlisted capacity to 37.8GW. Image: Unsplash.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued the 12th revision of its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells on 8 October 2026, through a memorandum from its Grid Solar Power division.

The latest revision adds Gopin Semicon to the ALMM List-II for solar PV cells, bringing India’s total enlisted capacity to 37.8GW.

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Gopin Semicon’s manufacturing facility at Gopin Industrial Park in Segva, Kamrej, Surat, Gujarat, has been approved for an annual capacity of 402MW.

The company’s approved model, GSPL_G12R, comprises N-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells with G12R dimensions of 210mm × 182.2mm, a 16-busbar configuration and PID-free certification.

The cells have an average conversion efficiency of 25.57% and a power output of 9.78W. The specified efficiency range is 24.60%–25.70%, with power output ranging from 9.41W to 9.82W. The enlistment is valid from 8 October 2026 to 7 October 2030.

The latest revision follows the 11th update, issued on 5 October 2026, which added Premier Energies’ manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram, Telangana. The addition covers bifacial monocrystalline silicon passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) solar cells, with an average efficiency of 23.53% and a power output of 7.83W.

The 11th revision also updated the performance parameters for Renewsys India’s manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram, Telangana, which has an enlisted capacity of 552MW/year for bifacial N-type TOPCon cells. The cells have dimensions of 182.2mm × 183.75mm and a 16-busbar configuration.

Earlier, the 10th revision, published on 28 September 2026, added Jupiter Solartech’s manufacturing facility in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, with an annual capacity of 1,297MW for bifacial N-type TOPCon solar cells. The cells feature dimensions of 182.3mm × 210mm and a 16-busbar configuration. The enlistment is valid until 27 September 2030.

The successive revisions reflect the expansion of India’s domestic solar cell manufacturing capacity, with previous ALMM List-II updates also covering manufacturers including Reliance Industries, TP Solar and Waaree Energies.

Last week, India’s MNRE proposed a standardised nomenclature for solar PV cell models under the ALMM List-II, introducing a 14-character alphanumeric code to identify cell origin, technology, wafer size and efficiency.

The ministry implemented the ALMM List-II for solar PV cells on 1 June 2026. MNRE subsequently extended a limited exemption for certain net-metering and open-access renewable energy projects until 31 December 2026. The ministry published the list’s ninth revision in August 2026, adding larger-format G12R n-type TOPCon cells.

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