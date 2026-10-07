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MNRE proposes standardised naming system for ALMM list-II

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Policy, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania

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The proposal, outlined in an October 5, 2026 office memorandum, would require each ALMM List-II cell model to display the manufacturer’s brand name followed by a 14-character code. Image: MNRE.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has proposed a standardised nomenclature for solar PV cell models under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II, introducing a 14-character alphanumeric code to identify cell origin, technology, wafer size and efficiency.

The proposal, contained in an office memorandum dated October 5, 2026, would require each ALMM List-II cell model to carry the manufacturer’s brand name followed by the 14-character code.

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MNRE said the existing ALMM List-II contains cell model names submitted by individual manufacturers, with no prescribed nomenclature. Manufacturers have therefore used their own naming conventions, resulting in variations that do not provide a uniform basis for identifying the technical characteristics of cells.

Defining the nomenclature

Under the proposed system, the first four positions of the code would identify the origin of polysilicon, ingot, wafer, and cell, respectively. ‘D’ would indicate domestic Indian origin and ‘F’ foreign origin.

The fourth position would identify the origin of the cell itself. MNRE has specified that a solar cell manufactured in India using a blue wafer, or diffused silicon wafer, would not be treated as a domestically manufactured cell.

The next two positions would identify cell technology. The proposed codes are MP for monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC), TC for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), HJ for heterojunction technology (HJT), BC for back contact and PS for perovskite.

MNRE said additional codes could be introduced for emerging technologies.

Positions seven and eight would identify wafer size, with MA representing M10, MB for M10R, GA representing G12 and GB for G12R.

Positions nine to 11 would represent cell efficiency, with the decimal point omitted. A cell with an efficiency of 24.67% would therefore be represented as 246, while a 25.55% cell would be represented as 255. The final three positions would remain reserved.

For example, MNRE said ABC FDDDTCGB256xxx would represent a cell manufactured by brand ABC using foreign polysilicon, domestic ingot and wafer, and a domestically manufactured cell. The cell would use TOPCon technology, a G12R wafer and have an efficiency of 25.67%.

Existing ALMM List-II models to be renamed within two months

The proposed nomenclature would apply to inspections conducted by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) for new ALMM List-II applications following issuance of the memorandum.

Cell models for which inspections have already been completed, as well as models already enlisted under ALMM List-II, would have to be renamed under the standardised system within two months of issuance of the final memorandum. NISE would coordinate the exercise with the relevant manufacturers.

MNRE said the framework is intended to establish a unique identification system for every solar PV cell model listed under ALMM List-II and improve traceability across the solar PV value chain.

The ministry also said the domestic or foreign origin of cells would help distinguish between ALMM List-I and List-I (a) solar modules based on their bill of materials (BoM).

The October proposal revises an earlier nomenclature framework outlined by MNRE in August 2026. The earlier proposal also envisaged a 14-character code, but included product origin, cell technology, wafer size, busbars and a manufacturer-specific identifier. The latest proposal instead allocates the code to upstream material origin, cell technology, wafer size and efficiency, with the final three positions reserved.

MNRE has invited stakeholder comments on the proposed nomenclature until October 12, 2026.

The proposal follows the implementation of ALMM List-II for solar PV cells on June 1, 2026. MNRE subsequently provided a limited exemption for certain net-metering and open-access renewable energy projects until December 31, 2026.

The ministry has also introduced a separate model-number requirement for solar modules. Under a procedure issued on October 1, 2026, module manufacturers are required to include a four-character MMCC country code in BIS-registered module model numbers, identifying the country where the module and the cells used in its BoM were manufactured.

Modules using cells manufactured in different countries would require separate model numbers, while manufacturers would have 180 days to update existing registrations.

The MNRE published the ninth revision of the ALMM List-II for solar PV cells in August 2026, adding larger-format G12R n-type TOPCon cells.

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