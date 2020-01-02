Hecate Energy’s 100MW PV project in New Mexico selected by El Paso Electric Company
Once completed, the Santa Teresa solar project is projected to supply enough electricity to power approximately 40,000 homes with emission free electricity. Image: Pedro Szekely / Flickr
Hecate Energy’s proposed 100MW Santa Teresa solar project has been selected by El Paso Electric Company (EPE) as part of a 350MW solar and storage RFP process designed to add new clean resources to the EPE system.
Pending regulatory approvals, the project is anticipated to be in service by May 2022. It will be developed in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. EPE and Hecate have already entered into a long-term PPA for the output from the project.
The added generation from the 100MW installation will help EPE meet the 2022-2023 summer peak season and replace less efficient gas-fired generation as older units are retired.
Alex Pugh, Hecate's manager of development, said: "We are very pleased to be working with El Paso Electric to supply clean, emission-free electricity to power the increasingly electrified lives of EPE customers for decades to come."
EPE's interim CEO Adrian J. Rodriguez added: "Over the last year we have continued seeing growth in our customer base by approximately 7,000. Additionally, because of falling renewable energy prices, and changing customer expectations on how they receive their energy, we are able to offer more sustainable solutions. Today's announcement further underscores our responsibility to both increase and enhance our power generation capability while simultaneously meeting our regional customers changing needs in a safe, clean, reliable, and cost-effective manner.”
Once completed, the Santa Teresa solar project is projected to supply enough electricity to power approximately 40,000 homes with emission-free electricity.
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Intersolar North America
Intersolar North America is the first major solar + energy storage event of the year that connects innovators and decision makers. With a dynamic exhibition floor and robust conference program, #isna2020 provides business-to-business professionals a platform to advance business, expand education, and drive networking. Immerse yourself in three days of best-in-class conference programming and special exhibits and pavilions that showcase the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets: Join us February 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Also read...
-
New Jersey approves 45 community solar projects
-
Sunnova secures US$150m for safe harbour equipment and sales growth
-
Silicon Ranch and Walton EMC extend Facebook solar relationship
-
Vivint Solar secures US$200 million loan to forestall ITC wind-down
-
Congress fails to agree on ITC extension, industry pledges to fight on
Comments