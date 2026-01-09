Subscribe To Premium
Illinois signs clean energy bill, will drive investments for solar PV, battery storage and VPPs

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 9, 2026
Americas

Chinese polysilicon leaders warned off coordination over monopoly concerns

Solar-plus-storage and federal policy to drive investment tax credit trends in 2026

US withdrawal from UN climate bodies will have limited impact on solar PV

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Project updates from ENGIE and Ampion, Reactivate and Pivot Energy

Adapture Renewables bags US$233 million for 441MW PV portfolio

Energy storage alleviated solar PV, wind curtailment increase in Chile in 2025

Canadian Solar seeks US$200 million to back US manufacturing

Pacific Hydro begins commercial operations at 293MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

SunPower, REC Group sign development agreement to build US residential solar panels

JB Pritzker signing into law the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act
The legislation aims to bolster investments in solar PV, battery storage and virtual power plants, among others. Image: JB Pritzker via Instagram.

The Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, has signed a clean energy bill into law that will boost solar PV and energy storage investments in the state, among others.

This new legislation, called the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (CRGA), SB 25, builds upon two previous legislations that supported renewables, the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) and the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which was passed in 2021 and targeted 100% clean energy by 2050. Since the passing of CEJA, Illinois has supported over 6GW of renewable energy, with a further 6GW under development.

With the signing of CRGA, Illinois aims to tackle rising electricity costs “driven by private grid operators” and expand cost-saving energy resources, while growing Illinois’ clean energy economy. The legislation will take effect on 1 June 2026.

In terms of lowering energy costs, the legislation aims to achieve this with the establishment of a state procurement of 3GW grid-scale battery storage by 2030; the creation of virtual power plant (VPP) programmes from utilities which will allow households with solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles to participate in or create an Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) process that aims to find cost-effective ways to keep energy bills low and make necessary adjustments to state programmes.

These measures are aimed at lowering energy costs. The programmes from the legislation will also require utilities to promote energy equity for low-income households.

Moreover, the CRGA aims to drive the clean energy economy, create new jobs and accelerate the creation of new energy projects across the state.

This will be achieved through the search for new clean energy opportunities by directing the Illinois Power Agency (IPA) to propose long-term procurement agreements; establishing a Solar Bill of Rights that would ensure citizens served by municipal and cooperative utilities have the possibility to install rooftop solar panels or extend clean energy siting reforms for energy storage projects, too.

The legislation will also benefit community solar development in Illinois with the increase of the maximum size for these projects to 10MW. The state passed its first community solar legislation in 2016 and has since then seen 444MW of new community solar capacity in the state up until Q3 2025, according to data from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. Illinois is one of the leading states in terms of community solar installations and ranks fifth among states with community solar development.

JB Pritzker, said: “The Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act sets a national standard in the effort to lower energy costs and marks a historic step forward in our clean energy vision. Once again, Illinois is stepping up where the federal government is failing.

Illinois is among the US states with the highest growth projection in the coming years, according to trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). SEIA forecasts 14.6GW of new solar PV over the next five years, the fourth most across all US states. This would more than double Illinois current installed solar PV which sat at 6.5GW at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
community solar, energy storage, illinois, legislation, us, virtual power plant, vpp

