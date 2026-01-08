Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Project updates from ENGIE and Ampion, Reactivate and Pivot Energy

By JP Casey
January 8, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Project updates from ENGIE and Ampion, Reactivate and Pivot Energy

News

Adapture Renewables bags US$233 million for 441MW PV portfolio

News

Energy storage alleviated solar PV, wind curtailment increase in Chile in 2025

News

Canadian Solar seeks US$200 million to back US manufacturing

News

Pacific Hydro begins commercial operations at 293MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

SunPower, REC Group sign development agreement to build US residential solar panels

News

Toyo secures US-sourced polysilicon

News

Inox Clean Energy’s latest INR31 billion equity targets IPP portfolio, manufacturing expansion

News

HASI, Sunrun joint venture targets 300MW of residential renewable energy capacity

News

Thicker aluminium oxide layer is ‘dominant parameter’ in limiting TOPCon UVID degradation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An ENGIE North America solar project.
ENGIE North America and Ampion announced the start of commercial operations at a 5.5MW portfolio in Illinois this week. Image: ENGIE North America.

This week, several companies in the US community solar sector made announcements, including ENGIE and Ampion’s addition of new solar capacity in Illinois, Reactivate’s plans to build new solar projects on former landfill sites and the completion of the first phase of construction at a Pivot Energy portfolio developed in tandem with fashion company Tapestry.

ENGIE and Ampion add 5.5MW in Illinois

On Tuesday, ENGIE North America and US community solar installer Ampion announced the start of commercial operations at the Knox 2A and Knox 2B projects in Galesburg, Illinois. Electricity generated at the facilities will be made available to the state’s electricity grid, and local residents and businesses will subscribe to the projects through Ampion, and receive credits on their monthly electricity bills in return.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

An ENGIE spokesperson confirmed to PV Tech that the projects each have a capacity of 2.8MW, giving the portfolio a total capacity of 5.6MW. The companies expect 443 households and businesses to subscribe to the portfolio, and expect residential customers to receive 20% savings on the value of solar bill credits applied to their electricity bills.

The companies also specified that more than 60% of the subscriptions are reserved for “low-to-moderate income households”, and those that are enrolled in existing state programmes, such as Medicaid. As part of our year-in-review coverage, Ampion’s senior executive director of enterprise acquisition, Vihann Kong, told PV Tech that working with existing legal frameworks and state policies had helped the company navigate “significant uncertainty” in 2025, and the developer looks to be continuing this approach into 2026.

“Ampion is proud to work with ENGIE to help low-to-moderate income families in Illinois access the cost-saving benefits of community solar,” said Ampion CEO and founder Nate Owen. “With the majority of the benefits reserved for households enrolled in programs like LIHEAP, Medicaid and SNAP, these solar farms will deliver much-needed electricity savings.”

Reactivate to build renewable energy projects on landfill sites

On Wednesday, US renewable energy developer Reactivate, a subsidiary of Invenergy, announced plans to collaborate with US waste management firm WM on converting more than 50 former landfill sites into new renewable energy projects.

The companies noted that the new projects would consist of community solar, “small” utility-scale solar and battery energy storage systems, although did not specify a capacity for each of these components; PV Tech has reached out to Reactivate to seek clarification on this. However, Reactivate noted that it would develop, build and own and operate the projects itself, and is aiming to start commercial operations at the “first phase” of projects by late 2027.

“Repurposing sites that would otherwise be vacant former landfills and cannot support traditional development helps us meet America’s growing energy demand,” said Utopia Hill, Reactivate CEO.

The project follows the construction of a number of new solar projects at brownfield sites in the US, including Syncarpha’s development of a solar-plus-storage project at a former chemical manufacturing site in Massachusetts, and BrightNight’s building of a solar project at a former coal mine in Kentucky.

Pivot Energy to supply RECs to fashion company Tapestry

Earlier today, US independent power producer (IPP) Pivot Energy announced the completion of three community solar projects in Illinois, with a combined capacity of 13.5MW.

The projects—in Dover, Ottawa and Peoria—are the first of a five-project collaboration with US luxury fashion company Tapestry that will see the latter acquire renewable energy credits (RECs) from the projects for 15 years. Pivot expects to complete construction at the remaining projects by 2030, and the arrangement builds on Tapestry’s investment in the renewable energy space, which saw the company reach 100% renewable electricity across its stores and fulfilment centres around the world.

“These Illinois solar projects mark a significant milestone in Tapestry’s renewable energy strategy,” said Tapestry global head of ESG and sustainability Logan Duran. “Our partnership with Pivot Energy has been instrumental in achieving 100% renewable electricity across our own operations, a key step toward meeting our science-based climate targets.”

The news follows Pivot’s raising of US$225 million to support the development of community solar projects and the acquisition of US-made solar panels, announced last month. While the company did not specify if these funds have been used in the Tapestry agreement, the financing follows both a debt warehouse facility and a module supply deal signed earlier last year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
americas, ampion, community solar, engie, pivot energy, projects, Reactivate, round-up, us

Read Next

Adapture Renewables' BT Cooke project in Texas.

Adapture Renewables bags US$233 million for 441MW PV portfolio

January 8, 2026
US renewables developer Adapture Renewables has secured US$233 million in tax equity from US Bank to support its 441MW Titanium solar PV project portfolio.
Colin Parkin (left) while leading e-STORAGE.

Canadian Solar seeks US$200 million to back US manufacturing

January 8, 2026
Solar manufacturing major Canadian Solar is looking to raise US$200 million in convertible senior note sales to support its US manufacturing operations
Residential solar panels from SunPower

SunPower, REC Group sign development agreement to build US residential solar panels

January 8, 2026
SunPower and the REC Group have unveiled a new 470W solar panel, dubbed 'Monolith', which is designed for use in the US residential sector.
Toyo Solar manufacturing.

Toyo secures US-sourced polysilicon

January 7, 2026
Japanese cell and module manufacturer Toyo Solar has secured a supply agreement to source US-made polysilicon capacity.
A Sunrun residential project.

HASI, Sunrun joint venture targets 300MW of residential renewable energy capacity

January 7, 2026
Investor HASI and residential solar and storage developer Sunrun have announced a joint venture to finance 300MW of renewable energy capacity.
The Winfield solar project in Missouri.

Pattern Energy acquires Cordelio Power’s 1.5GW renewables portfolio

January 7, 2026
Renewables firm Pattern Energy has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire independent power producer Cordelio Power.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Toyo secures US-sourced polysilicon

News

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

News

Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

News

Inox Clean Energy’s latest INR31 billion equity targets IPP portfolio, manufacturing expansion

News

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

News

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland