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Sonnedix secures Spanish electricity supply licence

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Grids
Europe

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Covering 300 hectares, the Covatillas portfolio’s three solar PV plants and seven other projects form a 1GW cluster producing around 300GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Sonnedix.
The licence enables Sonnedix to transition towards a fully integrated “Next-Gen IPP” model. Image: Sonnedix.

Independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has received authorisation from Spain’s National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) to operate as a licensed electricity trading and supply company in the country. 

Under the CNMC authorisation, the company has been granted full trading and supply rights within Spain’s regulatory framework. Sonnedix said the next phase of its strategy will focus on managing energy through the dispatch of its own generation assets, providing greater operational control across its portfolio.  

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According to the company, the licence enables it to optimise and commercialise its renewable energy and storage portfolio while advancing its transition towards a fully integrated “Next-Gen IPP” model and supplying energy solutions to corporate and industrial customers. 

Sonnedix currently manages more than 1.3GW of solar capacity in Spain across over 180 projects, including operational assets and projects in development. 

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, said: “For years, we have built one of the most respected renewable energy generation platforms in the world. Now we are taking the next step: becoming a truly integrated energy company that combines generation, storage, and supply to serve customers directly and deliver the flexible, tailored solutions the market demands. Spain is where this new chapter begins, and we intend to bring this integrated model to all our markets.”   

The company added that customers will benefit from integrated energy solutions that combine renewable generation, energy storage and electricity supply. 

Spain is the first market in which Sonnedix has launched its fully integrated “Next-Gen IPP” model, which combines generation, storage and supply activities within a single platform. 

The company has a 12GW global portfolio, comprising more than 4GW in operation, over 1GW under construction and a 6GW development pipeline, with operations spanning Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

europe, National Commission on Markets and Competition, solar pv, sonnedix, spain

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