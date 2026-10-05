US FINANCE ROUND-UP: Maxwell, CleanChoice and Lydian receive investments totalling US$1.3 billion

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The deal comprised a US$105 million construction loan from Anglo-South African international banking firm Investec Bank, which served as lead arranger, green loan structuring and collateral agent. BHI, the US branch of Bank Hapoalim, BM, and Stifel Bank were coordinating lead arrangers for the financing. Advantage Capital provided a US$61 million tax equity commitment for the PV portfolio.

Both projects are expected to achieve commercial operations in 2027.

Maxwell secures further US$800 million, relocates HQ to Salt Lake City

01 October 2026: US distributed energy company Maxwell Power has closed an investment deal of US$800 million from private equity firm Fairtide Partners to purchase battery storage and solar PV power projects, following on from investments of US$250 million and US$750 million in 2024 and June 2026, increasing Fairtide’s total commitment to US$1.8 billion for projects developed by Maxwell.

The company says it has helped its consumer and small commercial customers make US$100 million in future energy savings to date this year.

In related news from Maxwell, the company has relocated its headquarters from San Diego, California, to Salt Lake City, Utah, fulfilling a promise to Utah Senator John Curtis.

Lydian Energy receives US$300 million investment from Infranity

01 October 2026: Independent power producer (IPP) Lydian Energy and infrastructure asset manager, Infranity, have agreed on a US$300 million holding company credit facility for Lydian to expand its 6GW portfolio of solar PV and utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects.

The bespoke credit facility is based on Lydian Energy’s existing operating and construction-ready assets and will provide it with additional flexibility to accelerate the build-out of its business pipeline.

The financing will help Lydian advance projects from development through construction, and retain ownership of operating assets, the company says. Lydian Energy is backed by Exelsior Energy Capital.

Sacha Kamp, global head of Debt Investment of Infranity, said: “The transaction is underpinned by a portfolio of high-quality contracted projects and a strong pipeline of energy infrastructure assets developed and owned by Lydian. Combined with the support of an experienced and committed sponsor, these attributes provide a compelling foundation for long-term growth.”