Maxwell Power secures US$750 million for solar-plus-storage projects

US distributed energy company Maxwell Power has secured a US$750 million investment commitment from Fairtide Partners to finance battery storage and solar projects across its development pipeline.
The financing increases Fairtide’s total commitment to more than US$1 billion for Maxwell’s projects. Maxwell said the capital will support the deployment of residential and small commercial solar-plus-storage systems and facilitate expansion into additional US markets with high and rising electricity prices.
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“Skyrocketing utility and gasoline costs are pinching everyone’s pocketbook,” said Dustin Dunaway, Maxwell’s chief revenue officer. “Fairtide’s US$1 billion commitment allows us to help more homeowners and businesses get affordable energy they can count on.”
The company cited growing opportunities in Mid-Atlantic, New England and Pacific states, where retail electricity prices have increased by at least 19% between 2022 and 2025, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.
The funding follows the company’s recent rebrand from HDM Renewable Finance to Maxwell Power, a move intended to reflect its evolution beyond project financing into the ownership and operation of residential solar-plus-storage systems.
According to the firm, its prepaid PPA model provides customers with long-term fixed electricity rates while retaining responsibility for system performance, maintenance and operations. Since 2018, Maxwell has invested more than US$1 billion in customer energy projects, according to the company.