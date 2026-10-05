Waaree Energies commissions 1.1GW PV inverter nameplate capacity

Waaree Power Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian PV cell and module manufacturer Waaree Energies, has started commercial operations at a 1.1GW solar inverter manufacturing line.
Located in the western state of Gujarat, the new inverter manufacturing line brings the Indian manufacturer’s annual nameplate capacity from 3.05GW to 4.15GW.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
According to Waaree’s website, the company manufactures two types of inverters. The first one is a single-phase string inverter for utility-scale PV projects and the second one is a three-phase string inverter for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) projects.
With the inverter nameplate capacity increase, Waaree Energies continues its manufacturing growth throughout the entire supply chain of PV systems. In March of this year the company unveiled plans to build a solar glass manufacturing facility in India with a daily production capacity of 2,500 tons and a nearly US$415 million investment in the facility, while in April, the company commissioned a module assembly plant in the western state of Gujarat with an annual nameplate capacity of 3GW.
Moreover, at the downstream level, Waare acquired a 55% stake in an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Associated Power Structures Private Limited (APSPL) for INR12.25 billion (US$127 million).
Outside its home country of India, Waare also aims to expand its module manufacturing nameplate capacity in the US with a US$37 million investment. Approved last month, the investment will go to the expansion of the company’s module assembly plant in Arizona and increase the annual nameplate capacity from 1GW to 1.6GW.