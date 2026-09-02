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Waaree Energies to expand Arizona module plant to 1.6GW

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania

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The solar glass plant will operate under Waaree Energies’ wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Green Glass. Image: Waaree Energy.
Waaree will spend US$37 million in expanding the nameplate module manufacturing capacity of its Arizona plant to 1.6GW. Image: Waaree Energy.

Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies has approved a US$37 million investment to expand its solar module manufacturing facility in Arizona from 1GW to 1.6GW.

The Waaree board approved the capital expenditure for Waaree Solar Americas (WSA), its wholly owned US subsidiary, to upgrade the Arizona facility. The investment will replace the plant’s existing module production lines with higher-efficiency equipment, raising annual nameplate manufacturing capacity to 1.6GW.

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Following the expansion, Waaree’s US module manufacturing capacity will increase to 4.8GW, comprising 3.2GW in Texas and 1.6GW in Arizona. The project will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals, the company said.

The firm unveiled its US expansion plans in late 2023, committing up to US$1 billion in investment. At the time, Waaree aimed to scale up its annual nameplate capacity in the country to up to 5GW by 2027.

Waaree has been expanding its US manufacturing footprint amid growing demand for domestically produced solar modules.

In July 2026, the company secured a 236.22MW “Made-in-America” module supply contract for a utility-scale solar project in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. The company was to supply n-Type G12R modules in 615Wp and 620Wp variants, manufactured at its Brookshire, Texas facility.

Last year, WSA signed a 599MW module supply agreement with an undisclosed US-based independent power producer (IPP), with deliveries scheduled for 2026. The modules are being manufactured at Waaree’s Texas facility.

The company secured more than 1.2GW of new US orders in the first quarter of its 2025-26 financial year. Additionally, Waaree announced the expansion of its the Texas plant by 1.6GW, taking its annual nameplate capacity to 3.2GW, to supply utility-scale and commercial and industrial solar projects.

The manufacturer signed a 586MW module supply agreement with North Carolina-based IPP Pine Gate Renewables in June 2025. The US$176 million contract covers four solar PV projects, with deliveries scheduled for the 2026-27 financial year.

Moreover, Waaree Energies also objected to a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) finding that there was “substantial evidence” it had evaded AD/CVD duties on crystalline silicon PV cells from Vietnam and Malaysia. CBP’s June 2026 determination required affected entries to remain suspended or be reclassified pending liquidation instructions.

Separately, the Waaree board has approved the transfer of plant and machinery from its 1GW Tumb facility and 1.11GW Nandigram facility to its manufacturing site at Chikhli in Gujarat, India. The move is intended to consolidate existing module production capacity rather than add 2.11GW of new capacity.

Waaree reported in December 2025 that its total solar module manufacturing capacity in India, including Indosolar, had reached 20.17GW. Its Chikhli operations represented 16.44GW of capacity approved under India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II. The site also has 5.4GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity.

India’s renewable energy transition, from solar PV and energy storage to grid integration, will be a key topic of discussion at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo, co-located with the Energy Storage Summit India (ESS India), in Greater Noida on 22-24 October 2026. For the full agenda and booking details, click here.

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PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
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india, module manufacturing, pv power plants, solar pv, us, US solar manufacturing, waaree energies

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