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Waaree Energies’ subsidiary commissions 3GW PV module plant in Gujarat

By Shreeyashi Ojha
April 7, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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A Waaree manufacturing facility.
The facility features four production lines, each with a capacity of 750MW per year. Image: Waaree.

Sangam Solar One, a subsidiary of Indian solar PV manufacturer Waaree Energies, has commissioned a 3GW PV module manufacturing facility in Samakhiali, Kutch, Gujarat. 

The facility features four production lines, each with a capacity of 750MW per year, bringing the site’s total nameplate capacity to 3GW. The latest commissioning expands on earlier developments at the site, where two 750MW module lines had already been installed, establishing an initial 1.5GW of manufacturing capacity. 

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The development came against the backdrop of Waaree Energies outlining its “Waaree 2.0” strategy, focused on building a fully integrated solar value chain spanning polysilicon, ingots and wafers through to cells and modules. 

The Mumbai-headquartered company has been steadily scaling its manufacturing footprint and currently operates 22.3GW of global solar module capacity, alongside up to 5.4GW of solar cell capacity. 

Recently, Waaree broke ground on its 10GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra. The plant, designed with a production capacity of 10GW each for solar ingots and wafers, had been planned across a 300-acre site.  

The company had committed an investment of approximately INR62 billion (US$671 million) towards the development. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate more than 8,000 local jobs. 

In October 2025, Waaree Energies secured four solar module supply contracts totalling 692MW

Three orders in India, totalling 570MW, were awarded by undisclosed developers – 220MW, 210MW and 140MW – while its US subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, secured a 122MW contract from an anonymous utility-scale solar and storage developer. All four one-time supply contracts are scheduled for delivery over the next two years. 

gujarat, india, pv modules, pv power plants, Sangam Solar One, solar pv, waaree energies

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