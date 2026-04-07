Waaree Energies’ subsidiary commissions 3GW PV module plant in Gujarat

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The development came against the backdrop of Waaree Energies outlining its “Waaree 2.0” strategy, focused on building a fully integrated solar value chain spanning polysilicon, ingots and wafers through to cells and modules.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has been steadily scaling its manufacturing footprint and currently operates 22.3GW of global solar module capacity, alongside up to 5.4GW of solar cell capacity.

Recently, Waaree broke ground on its 10GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra. The plant, designed with a production capacity of 10GW each for solar ingots and wafers, had been planned across a 300-acre site.

The company had committed an investment of approximately INR62 billion (US$671 million) towards the development. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate more than 8,000 local jobs.

In October 2025, Waaree Energies secured four solar module supply contracts totalling 692MW.

Three orders in India, totalling 570MW, were awarded by undisclosed developers – 220MW, 210MW and 140MW – while its US subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, secured a 122MW contract from an anonymous utility-scale solar and storage developer. All four one-time supply contracts are scheduled for delivery over the next two years.