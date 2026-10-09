Axian, Africa GreenCo ink 240MW PV PPA in Zambia

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Axian Energy entered into Zambia’s energy market last year with the acquisition of a 85.6% stake in a 54.3MWp PV project. Located in the southern Lusaka Province in the Kafue District, the Bangweulu Solar plant was the first utility-scale solar PV project to begin commercial operations in Zambia and was developed by French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen.

Axian Energy aims to reach 2GW of installed renewable energy by 2030 across Africa.

“Africa’s borderless power market is already being built, by the companies trading across it today. The Energy Forum for Africa (EFFA) Conference asked what a borderless energy future looks like. We signed one,” said Ana Hajduka, founder and group CEO, Africa GreenCo.

Solar PV activity in Zambia has been on the rise this year, with several projects starting commercial operation and the announcement of the country’s largest hybrid solar-plus-storage project to date. The latter is a project from IPP Globeleq and combines 250MW of solar PV with a 150MW/600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Other PV developments in the country include the commissioning of a 100MW solar plant from Indian energy company Nava last month and the 136MW Itimpi Phase II plant from Zambian power company Copperbelt Energy Corporation earlier this year, for which Chinese inverter and BESS provider Sungrow supplied the PV inverters.

Moreover, the Zambian government signed contracts with five contractor groups to develop 312MW of solar capacity through a 2MW constituency solar programme.

With still three months before the end of the year, the country has already surpassed the 139MW of solar PV installed in 2025. Zambia was one of eight African countries to add more than 100MW PV in 2025, according to data from the Global Solar Council.