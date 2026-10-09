Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Axian, Africa GreenCo ink 240MW PV PPA in Zambia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Axian, Africa GreenCo ink 240MW PV PPA in Zambia

News

India’s MNRE issues 12th solar cell ALMM revision, capacity reaches 37.8GW

News

Institutional equity funds community solar projects for Pivot Energy and Generate Capital

News

ContourGlobal breaks ground on 450MW solar-plus-storage facility in Arizona

News

Dos Grados acquires 500MW-plus of solar projects from Akuo in Spain

News

Grenergy secures US$460 million financing for 446MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Chile

News

Australia backs goal to double global residential rooftop solar installations by 2030

News

LGI to buy 42MW of operational solar PV plants in Australia and lifts pipeline target to 120MW

News

Toyo expands Texas solar module manufacturing facility to 2GW

News

PV Chart of the Week: Turkey boosts European module capacity growth

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Axian Energy and Africa GreenCo delegates sign offtake agreement at the Energy Forum for Africa event.
The offtake agreement was signed at the Energy Forum for Africa in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital. Image: Africa GreenCo via LinkedIn.

Pan-African renewables developer Axian Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy aggregator and trader Africa GreenCo in Zambia.

The offtake agreement will cover the 240MW Kudu solar PV plant, which has been financially backed by African bank Standard Bank and its Zambia subsidiary, Stanbic Bank Zambia, as the project moves towards financial close and the construction phase.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Axian Energy entered into Zambia’s energy market last year with the acquisition of a 85.6% stake in a 54.3MWp PV project. Located in the southern Lusaka Province in the Kafue District, the Bangweulu Solar plant was the first utility-scale solar PV project to begin commercial operations in Zambia and was developed by French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen.

Axian Energy aims to reach 2GW of installed renewable energy by 2030 across Africa.

“Africa’s borderless power market is already being built, by the companies trading across it today. The Energy Forum for Africa (EFFA) Conference asked what a borderless energy future looks like. We signed one,” said Ana Hajduka, founder and group CEO, Africa GreenCo.

Solar PV activity in Zambia has been on the rise this year, with several projects starting commercial operation and the announcement of the country’s largest hybrid solar-plus-storage project to date. The latter is a project from IPP Globeleq and combines 250MW of solar PV with a 150MW/600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Other PV developments in the country include the commissioning of a 100MW solar plant from Indian energy company Nava last month and the 136MW Itimpi Phase II plant from Zambian power company Copperbelt Energy Corporation earlier this year, for which Chinese inverter and BESS provider Sungrow supplied the PV inverters.

Moreover, the Zambian government signed contracts with five contractor groups to develop 312MW of solar capacity through a 2MW constituency solar programme.

With still three months before the end of the year, the country has already surpassed the 139MW of solar PV installed in 2025. Zambia was one of eight African countries to add more than 100MW PV in 2025, according to data from the Global Solar Council.

africa, africa greenco, axian, axian energy, power purchase agreement, ppa, utility-scale solar, zambia

Read Next

Image: Risen Energy Australia

LGI to buy 42MW of operational solar PV plants in Australia and lifts pipeline target to 120MW

October 9, 2026
LGI, an Australian landfill gas and renewables company, has agreed to buy two operating solar PV power plants in Queensland.
Solar PV project from Zelestra in Jasper County, Indiana.

Zelestra closes US$350 million financing at 203MW PV plant in Indiana backed by Meta

October 7, 2026
Independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has closed a US$350 million credit facility for the 203 MW Reclamation Solar project in Indiana.
Chart highlighting the growth of solar PV in the coming decades by segment.

DNV: Solar PV to become largest global contributor to electricity mix from 2031

October 7, 2026
As solar PV continues to grow globally, the technology is set to become the largest contributor to the world’s electricity mix from 2031, according to a report from technical and safety expert DNV.
Image: Octopus Australia via LinkedIn.

Australia’s utility PV curtailment drops to 22% in September as renewables output hits 5.44TWh

October 6, 2026
Australia's utility-scale solar and wind assets generated a combined 5.44TWh across the NEM in September 2026.
Recurrent Energy's Carwarp solar PV project in Australia.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: Solar output hits 4,780GWh in September with rooftop generation up 31%

October 6, 2026
Australia's NEM recorded a combined 4,780GWh of solar generation in September 2026: 1,805GWh from utility-scale and 2,975GWh from rooftop.
Solar PV plant from Rezolv Energy

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

September 30, 2026
Independent power producer Rezolv Energy has secured a €561 million (US$637 million) financing for its 1.3GWp Dama Solar project in Romania.
Newsletter

Most Read

Toyo expands Texas solar module manufacturing facility to 2GW

News

LGI to buy 42MW of operational solar PV plants in Australia and lifts pipeline target to 120MW

News

UNSW and UtmoLight set 23.5% efficiency record for large-area perovskite solar submodule

News

Tata Power, Ocean Sun to pilot membrane-based floating solar technology in India

News

Zelestra closes US$350 million financing at 203MW PV plant in Indiana backed by Meta

News

European PV module prices inch downwards in September

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

Anker SOLIX XE: Redefining How Fast a Home Battery Gets Installed — and How Fast You Get Paid

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 21, 2026
2pm AEDT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland