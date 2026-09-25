India’s Nava commissions 100MW solar project in Zambia

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The commissioning marks Nava’s entry into utility-scale renewable energy as it seeks to diversify beyond its existing interests in power generation, mining and ferro alloys.

Ashwin Devineni, CEO of Nava Limited said, “The commissioning of our 100MW solar project in Zambia marks a defining step in Nava’s journey into renewable energy. This milestone reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and reinforces our vision of building a diversified, future-ready energy portfolio across geographies.”

The energy firm does not currently operate commercial utility-scale solar capacity in India. The Hyderabad-based conglomerate’s energy division manages 434MW of generation capacity across Telangana and Odisha, primarily comprising thermal power and captive generation assets, making the 100MW Zambia project the company’s first utility-scale solar project.

MSEL is owned 65% by Nava Global, Nava’s international arm, and 35% by ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH), a Zambian investment holding company. Nava said the project forms part of its strategy to develop a broader renewable energy portfolio across geographies.

Indian solar companies are increasingly taking their PV expertise and investment into Africa. In July 2026, Navitas Solar, an Indian solar module manufacturer, announced that its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm, Navitas Planet, had secured a US$ 20 million contract for a 54MW utility-scale solar project in Zambia’s Serenje Province.

Additionally, in February 2026, Inox Clean Energy, the independent power producer (IPP) arm of India’s INOXGFL Group, partnered with RJ Corp through a 50:50 joint venture to expand into African renewable energy markets. The venture acquired SkyPower Services MENA and is targeting 570MW in its initial phase and 2.5GW of operational renewable capacity in Africa by FY29, across markets including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Zambia and Zimbabwe.