Bulgaria begins public consultation on first renewables auction

The storage facilities included in the tender are expected to have a minimum capacity of 30% of the total installed power generation capacity, and not less than 1MW. Also, the storage facilities’ maximum capacity should not be higher than 50% of the total installed power capacity.

The amount of the total available funding is BGN265.4 million (US$143.3 million) and up to 50% of the eligible costs will be financed, and the ministry added that the grant funding will be in the form of investment aid for the storage facilities. The public consultation will be open until 6 November.

The news follows Czech independent power producer Rezolv Energy’s announcement of plans to build a 229MW solar project in Bulgaria by 2025.