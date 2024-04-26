Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Scatec signs 10 year PPA for 142MW solar PV project in Brazil

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Boway Alloy to build 2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing plant in the US

News

Scatec signs 10 year PPA for 142MW solar PV project in Brazil

News

NREL publishes research into ‘femtosecond’ laser welding process to improve solar module recycling

News

Gamechange solar to supply 500MW trackers to southern Africa

News

CEA: latest AD/CVD case could cause cell supply ‘bottleneck’ for US

News

EU parliament approves Net-Zero Industry Act to back clean energy production

News

‘Fall in module price poses challenges to BOS’: Enertrack

Features, Interviews

Big interview: PVcase’s David Trainavicius on tackling the solar sector’s “data risk”

Features, Interviews

RWE commissions 92MW Spanish solar PV plant in Andalusia

News

Azerbaijan launches first solar auction, seeks investors for 100MW solar project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Scatec project in Brazil
The project will begin commercial operation in 2025. Image: Scatec

Norwegian renewable energy developer Scatec has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with a local unit of fellow Norwegian energy company Statkraft for a 142MW solar PV plant in Brazil.

The PPA will cover about 75% of the expected power produced by the solar PV plant located in Minas Gerais. The estimated total capital expenditure (capex) for this solar PV project is US$94 million, which will be financed by non-recourse financing covering about 63% of this amount with the balance funded by equity from Scatec.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Financial close and construction of the project are expected to be in the second half of this year. Commercial operations will begin at the end of 2025.

This solar project will be Scatec’s third in Brazil, taking its total operational capacity in the country to 835MW. The 531MW Mendubim solar portfolio in Rio Grande do Norte was Scatec’s second operation in Brazil, developed in partnership with Equinor and Hydro Rein, as well as Alunorte. It started commercial operation In March this year.

The project is a joint venture between the three companies, an oil and gas firm, a renewable power company and a subsidiary of Norsk Hydro, all headquartered in Norway and each of which holds a 30% stake in the project. The companies first announced the project in 2020 and first aimed to commission the plant in late 2023 as they sought to expand their international renewable power portfolio.

The third and remaining project is the 162MW Apodi solar plant in the municipality of Quixere in the north-eastern state of Ceara, which reached commercial operation in November 2018.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
brazil, pv power plants, scatec, solar pv, statkraft

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunpower to cut 1,000 jobs, admits misstatements in financial results for 2022

News

First Solar, Qcells and others launch AD/CVD petition to DOC

News

DNV: China to more than quintuple renewable energy installations by 2050, with solar capacity to reach 5.5TW

News

US reforms grid permitting, invests US$331 million in Western transmission line

News

India installs record 6.2GW of solar PV in March 2024

News

RWE commissions 92MW Spanish solar PV plant in Andalusia

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024