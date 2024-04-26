Array Technologies breaks ground on New Mexico tracker factory

Solar tracker producer Array Technologies has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Representing over US$50 million in investment, the new facility benefited directly from the Production Tax Credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), US$2.5 million in aid from New Mexico’s Local Economic Development Act (LEDA), and support from the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The 216,000-square-foot facility was first announced in November 2023. Array did not disclose the annual production capacity of the facility or when it was expected to be completed.
Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony in New Mexico today, CEO of Array Technologies Kevin G. Hostetler said: “Array’s new manufacturing facility will create good-paying jobs in New Mexico, strengthen the domestic solar supply chain, and ultimately help us achieve greater American energy independence.
“This is a perfect example of government entities working together at all levels to promote pro-growth policies that create American jobs and support local businesses.”
Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) added: “This announcement from Array is an example of how smart federal policies can directly benefit states and localities with jobs and economic growth. Investments in domestic solar manufacturing like this one are critical for strengthening our nation’s energy security and ensuring our energy future puts people and communities first.”
Regarding domestic US solar supply, both Array and the SEIA voiced concern this week over a new antidumping tariff petition launched by a group of US-based solar manufacturers. Hostetler said that a new round of tariffs was “bad news for clean energy jobs and American solar manufacturing” and that duties would cause “uncertainty and unnecessary project delays”.
Array also has another manufacturing facility in New Mexico and one in Arizona, as well as international bases in Brazil, South Africa and Spain. In September, the company signed two US supply deals with Aluminium and Steel suppliers to support its domestic production.