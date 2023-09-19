Canadian government to invest US$130 million in renewables in Alberta

The 27MW Barlow project reached commercial operations in the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the 37MW Deerfoot project will begin commercial operation in Q3 2023.

Located in southeast Calgary, the Deerfoot and Barlow facilities will have a combined 175,000 bifacial solar modules. Under the agreement, the Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations own a 51% stake in the facilities and Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO company, maintains a 49% stake.

“For decades, ATCO has partnered with Indigenous communities to create truly equitable partnerships and today we are thrilled to officially welcome Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations as majority partners in this important clean energy infrastructure,” said Nancy Southern, chair and CEO of ATCO.

Apart from these projects, Montana First Nation-owned company Akamihk Energy, supported by a federal investment of CA$1 million, will examine the potential to integrate all electricity distribution infrastructure and service on Montana First Nation’s lands into a consolidated microgrid.

Additionally, Renewables company Renewable Energy Systems Canada’s Hilda Wind Power Project will add 105.4 MW of wind energy in Cypress County, supported by a federal investment of over CA$17.5 million.

“The government of Canada is investing to deliver more affordable, reliable and clean power in every region of Canada. Today’s federal investment in Indigenous and industry-led projects, including those with ATCO, will create jobs delivering power to communities across Alberta as we seize the economic opportunities of a low-carbon future,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of energy and natural resources.

Earlier this month in Alberta, Canadian renewables firm Westbridge Renewable Energy announced that it will complete the first transaction of one of its five definitive agreements with Greek developer Mytilineos’ subsidiary, Metka.