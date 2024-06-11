Subscribe To Premium
Chinese solar manufacturers dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

By Simon Yuen
‘Without data you’re really shooting in the dark’: Jason Kaminsky on kWh Analytics’ sixth annual Solar Risk Assessment

Global clean tech at a crossroads: China’s overcapacity challenges western onshoring ambitions

Chinese solar manufacturers dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

Recurrent Energy, SPIC power 360MW Brazilian solar PV plant

Austria introduces “Made in Europe” solar subsidy bonus

CEC calls for national strategy to bolster Australian rooftop solar uptake

How do you solve a problem like interconnection?

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

Anker SOLIX’s innovative leap from the charging sector into energy storage

NextEra and Entergy to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage capacity

Top solar manufacturers have continued their expansion despite overcapacity concerns. Image: JA Solar.

Chinese solar manufacturers continue to dominate the solar industry, with Wood Mackenzie’s latest module manufacturer rankings including nine Chinese companies among the top 12 manufacturers.

In Wood Mackenzie’s top ten solar PV module manufacturer ranking, JA Solar tops the list with the score of 82.9 out of 100, followed by Trina Solar (81.7), JinkoSolar (80.8) and Canadian Solar (78.5).

Both LONGi (78) and Risen Energy (78) are ranked fifth as they shared the same score. Tongwei (77.6), Astronergy (76.3) and Hanwha Q-cells (75.8) take the sixth, seventh and eighth places. The remaining solar companies on the list include DMEGC Solar (74.1), Elite Solar (71.4) and Boviet Solar (71.4).

Wood Mackenzie said both fifth and tenth place are awarded to two companies each due to close scores.

Breaking the 100GW threshold

Seven out of the 12 ranked manufacturers are each expected to exceed 100GW of module production capacity by 2027. Additionally, the total capacity of wafers and cells of the top ten ranked companies is expected to reach 830GW in the next three years, enough to satisfy global demand twice.

Regarding capacity and growth rate, ten out of the 12 manufacturers saw their manufacturing capacity increase by over 100% in the past four years.

Eight out of the 12 ranked module manufacturers are self-sufficient in cell capacity, but Tongwei and Risen New Energy are the only manufacturers that are fully vertically integrated with a supply chain from polysilicon to module.

Meanwhile, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of module capacity among top 12 module manufacturers was 53% between 2020 and 2023, lower than the CAGR of all manufacturers, which stood at 72%.

Woodmac top 10 module manufacturer
The CAGR of the top ten module manufacturers increased by 53% over the period. Image: Wood Mackenzie.

Looking ahead, Wood Mackenzie said the top solar manufacturers are expected to continue their expansion against the backdrop of the oversupply of manufacturing capacity. At the same time, manufacturers are focused on becoming more vertically integrated.

Lastly, Wood Mackenzie added that the top manufacturers have several strengths in common, including more than ten years of module manufacturing experience, vertical integration and high capacity utilisation.

The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

Global clean tech at a crossroads: China’s overcapacity challenges western onshoring ambitions

June 11, 2024
China’s surge is not just a ripple but a tidal wave, with over US$450 billion in surplus factory investment threatening to flood the market over the next three years.
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Austria introduces “Made in Europe” solar subsidy bonus

June 11, 2024
The Austrian government has introduced a “made in Europe” subsidy bonus for European photovoltaic components.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

CEC calls for national strategy to bolster Australian rooftop solar uptake

June 11, 2024
The Clean Energy Council has called for a national strategy to support the uptake of rooftop solar and battery storage in Australia.
Image: Fraunhofer ISE

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

June 10, 2024
The researchers adds that building a solar cell manufacturing plant in locations with less water availability will be feasible in the future.
Kiwa Group

Buyer beware: Examining failures in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

June 10, 2024
Kiwa PVEL's experts explain the record Top Performer in this year's Scorecard, and the surge in failures at the manufacturer and BOM levels.
Image: Government of Piauí

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

June 7, 2024
Solatio has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Piauí state government in Brazil to develop a 4GW solar PV plant.

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

News

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

News

NextEra and Entergy to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage capacity

News

Buyer beware: Examining failures in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

Features, Guest Blog

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

