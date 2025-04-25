Subscribe To Premium
Metlen sells 588MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage portfolio in Chile

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Austria introduces ‘Made in Europe’ bonus for solar and storage projects using European components

Boviet Solar opens US module assembly plant in North Carolina

French IPP Technique Solaire raises €302 million to build 240MW European PV portfolio

Metlen sells 588MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage portfolio in Chile

DAS Solar begins construction at 3GW PV module manufacturing facility in France

Behind Sungrow’s 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter: a new round of innovation​

PV Tech launches data newsletter: The PV Data Dispatch

Technical knowledge gaps ‘slowing floating PV adoption’ – IEA PVPS

New Jersey seeks 300MW solar PV, expands community solar programme by 250MW

Meyer Burger shifts to ‘short-time work’ at Thalheim cell facility

The solar portfolio consists of four operational assets across Chile with a combined capacity of 588MW. Image: Mytilineos.

Greek renewables developer Metlen Energy & Metals has sold a Chilean solar-plus-storage portfolio to investor Glenfarne Asset Company.

The portfolio consists of 588MW of operational solar capacity across four PV plants, combined with 1.6GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS). Construction of the BESS assets is ongoing and expected to be completed in early 2026.

This article requires Premium Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Once operational and upon closing of the transaction, the Chilean portfolio will increase Glenfarne’s operational and under construction power assets to more than 3.1GW of capacity and 1.6GWh of BESS across Chile, Panama, Colombia and Costa Rica.

The closing of the transaction – which has been agreed at US$815 million – will occur when the BESS projects become operational, regulatory approvals are obtained and certain financing and other customary conditions for this type of transactions are fulfilled.

According to the Greek developer, the projects are geographically diversified with multiple interconnection nodes across Chile’s electricity network, operated by operated by Sistema Eléctrico Nacional (SEN).

Although the name of the projects were not disclosed by Metlen, they are of the same size as a Chilean solar portfolio of four projects that combine 588MW PV capacity. These are the Tocopilla (227MW), Tamarico (167MW), Willka (109.2MW) and Doña Antonia plants (86MW). The first two were inaugurated in December 2024 and are located in the northern regions of Antofagasta and Atacama, while the others have been operational since December 2023 and August 2024, respectively.

As covered by our sister site Energy-storage.news the BESS portfolio is similar in size to the Mesembria project, which also has a similar timeline for completion.

Brendan Duval, Founder and CEO of Glenfarne, said: “This transaction represents a significant step in Glenfarne’s commitment to further expanding our presence in Chile’s renewable energy sector and continued growth in our business relationships with Metlen.”

Due to the ever-increasing challenge of curtailment, the co-location of BESS capacity with operational solar projects has become a necessity in Chile (Premium access). Chile saw a record of 6TWh of solar PV and wind capacity curtailed last year, more than double the curtailment registered in 2023.

Moreover, Chile – along with Brazil – will be one of the leading markets in South America, according to a recent report from Wood Mackenzie, which forecast 160GW of new PV additions in the region by 2034. In its report, Wood Mackenzie highlighted two challenges facing these two markets, which are curtailment and lagging transmission infrastructure.

bess, chile, glenfarne, metlen, portfolio sale, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Image: Unsplash

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

April 23, 2025
Italian renewable energy developer Limes has sold a 287MW portfolio of solar PV and wind power projects to an unnamed “international independent power producer (IPP)”.
Image: EnergyCo.

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

April 23, 2025
The New South Wales government has said that 3.5GW of solar PV, BESS and wind have been granted the right to connect to the South West REZ.
Atlas Renewable Energy secured its largest financing for the Estepa solar-plus-storage project in Chile

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$510 million financing for 215MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

April 22, 2025
Solar PV developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured US$510 million in financing for a solar-plus-storage project in Antofagasta, Chile.
Image: Weasel Solar Farm.

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

April 21, 2025
A landowner-led 250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania has been added to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Image: BayWa r.e.
Premium

Easing Europe’s grid constraints: a developer’s perspective

April 16, 2025
PV Talk: “We need more grid, but there are a lot of challenges and hurdles in expanding the grid,” José Visquert tells PV Tech Premium.
Image: Unsplash

Sunraycer Renewables bags US$475 million for solar-plus-storage projects in Texas

April 14, 2025
US renewable energy company Sunraycer Renewables has closed a US$475 million project financing facility for two solar-plus-storage projects in Texas.

DAS Solar begins construction at 3GW PV module manufacturing facility in France

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

PV Tech launches data newsletter: The PV Data Dispatch

Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media’s Intersolar Europe panel

