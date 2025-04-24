Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New Jersey seeks 300MW solar PV, expands community solar programme by 250MW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

DAS Solar begins construction at 3GW PV module manufacturing facility in France

News

Behind Sungrow’s 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter: a new round of innovation​

Features, Interviews

PV Tech launches data newsletter: The PV Data Dispatch

News

Technical knowledge gaps ‘slowing floating PV adoption’ – IEA PVPS

News

New Jersey seeks 300MW solar PV, expands community solar programme by 250MW

News

Meyer Burger shifts to ‘short-time work’ at Thalheim cell facility

News

OnePlanet targets ‘untapped’ US circular PV recycling economy with US$21 million financing

News

Tata Power to build 131MW wind-solar hybrid project for automotive arm

News

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

News

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Registrations for the expanded 250MW community solar programme will open on 30 April 2025. Image: Luminace.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched its third solicitation of the Competitive Solar Incentive (CSI) Program, seeking 300MW of solar PV and 160MWh of energy storage.

Non-residential solar facilities and qualifying grid supply solar facilities with a capacity greater of 5MW are eligible to participate in the third solicitation. It will also allow projects built on industrial land and floating solar.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Another adjustment for this third auction is the reduction of Tranche 4’s capacity target for net-metered non-residential projects greater than 5MW. In order to encourage more participation in other tranches, Tranche 4 capacity target has been reduced from 40MW to 15MW.

According to the NJBPU, it will continue its policy to prioritise solar projects sited on land which is not optimal for other development – such as warehouses rooftops or remediated contaminated sites – and away from the state’s open spaces.

At the end of 2024, the state of New Jersey had a cumulative of 5.5GW solar PV installed, ranking as the tenth US state in total added PV, according to data from trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). SEIA forecasts 2.6GW of added solar PV over the next five years.

Pre-qualification for the third solicitation will open on 14 May 2025 with bids closing on 23 July 2025.

The previous solicitation, held last year, ended up awarding 310.21MW of solar PV and 80MWh of energy storage paired with solar, whereas the first one closed having awarded no solar PV or energy storage capacity at all. This was because all bids had a price higher than the pre-determined price cap set by the NJBPU.

“Today’s board action proves the future of solar is strong in New Jersey and builds upon years of action expanding the reach of solar in our great state,” said NJBPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy. “In the last seven years, through our robust solar programming including CSI and community solar, we’ve doubled the amount of solar energy on our grid. This growth in solar in New Jersey and across our region has helped save hundreds of millions in avoided electricity costs for ratepayers. I’m excited to see where the next round of CSI takes us.”

This programme was created after New Jersey’s governor Phil Murphy signed into law the Solar Act of 2021 in June of that year. The Act aimed to incentivise the development of 3.75GW of solar PV by 2026, through a new incentive programme called the Successor Solar Incentive (SuSI) Program, which is divided into two sub-programmes, one of which is the CSI. The CSI programme is aimed to reduce costs of solar development and encourage grid-scale and other qualifying projects in the state of New Jersey.

The other programme – dubbed Administratively Determined Incentive (ADI) – aims to provide a fixed incentive payment to net metered residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects up to 5MW in size.

Moreover, two years later in 2023, Murphy announced a set of new clean energy and climate change initiatives, including the state’s commitment to reach 100% clean energy by 2035.

Community solar expansion

On the same day (Wednesday 23 April), the NJBPU approved the extension of its community solar programme by 250MW, through the Community Solar Energy Program (CSEP).

Some changes have been made with the expansion of the community solar programme, including the inclusion of low- and moderate-income (LMI) customers to self-attest to their eligibility.

In addition, local governments may now submit registrations for automatic enrollment projects, whereby municipalities may select hard-to-reach households to be directly subscribed to community solar projects and receive savings without residents needing to take action.

Registration for new projects under the 250MW capacity extension will open on 30 April 2025, with projects accepted on a first-come, first-served basis

Since its first capacity allocation back in November 2023, the CSEP has seen over 500MW of community solar projects registered into the programme, according to NJBPU.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
community solar, energy storage, incentives, lssusa, new jersey, njbpu, tenders and auctions, us

Read Next

The technology in question replaces the silver traditionally used in solar cell production with copper. Image: SolarCycle.

OnePlanet targets ‘untapped’ US circular PV recycling economy with US$21 million financing

April 24, 2025
US material recovery firm OnePlanet has closed two financing deals to aid the development of a solar module recycling facility in Florida.
Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

April 23, 2025
The recent tariffs on Chinese products, along with the now paused global tariffs from other countries, are expected to have a minimal impact on US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy.
Image: EnergyCo.

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

April 23, 2025
The New South Wales government has said that 3.5GW of solar PV, BESS and wind have been granted the right to connect to the South West REZ.
US_module_price_trade_trump_tariffs_flickr_Luke_Price

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

April 22, 2025
The US Department of Commerce has issued anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on solar cell imports from Southeast Asia.
Image: Weasel Solar Farm.

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

April 21, 2025
A landowner-led 250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania has been added to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
An ES Foundry facility.

ES Foundry signs 150MW cell supply deal for US community solar

April 17, 2025
ES Foundry has signed a 150MW cell supply deal with what it calls a “leading national community solar developer” in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

News

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

News

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

News

Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media’s Intersolar Europe panel

News

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

News

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.