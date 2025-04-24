Subscribe To Premium
PV Tech launches data newsletter: The PV Data Dispatch

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
DAS Solar begins construction at 3GW PV module manufacturing facility in France

Behind Sungrow’s 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter: a new round of innovation​

Technical knowledge gaps ‘slowing floating PV adoption’ – IEA PVPS

New Jersey seeks 300MW solar PV, expands community solar programme by 250MW

Meyer Burger shifts to ‘short-time work’ at Thalheim cell facility

OnePlanet targets ‘untapped’ US circular PV recycling economy with US$21 million financing

Tata Power to build 131MW wind-solar hybrid project for automotive arm

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

Every month, an exclusive chart made for the newsletter will look into a specific topic. Chart: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo for PV Tech.

PV Tech has launched a new monthly newsletter which will focus on the data behind the solar PV industry. Each month, the newsletter will include an exclusive, never-before-seen chart focused on one particular topic. These interactive charts will allow you to access more information directly from the email client by simply hovering over the data.

For the inaugural newsletter and to coincide with the upcoming Large Scale Solar Summit USA (29-30 April) event in Dallas, Texas, this month’s exclusive chart looks at one of the leading US states in solar PV: Texas.

The chart examines how the state’s upcoming utility-scale solar pipeline fares with other states, when and how much capacity will be added in the coming years, and which regions will add the most capacity.

In addition to the exclusive chart of the month, the newsletter also showcases charts from some of our recent articles, covering financial results, capacity additions, auctions and tenders and a variety of other topics that vary from month to month.

The inaugural edition covered capacity additions in the US—which added 50GW of PV capacity in 2024— and worldwide. In addition, we look at the financial results of solar manufacturers Canadian Solar, JinkoSolar—with charts showcasing the companies module shipments on a quarterly basis—and US residential installer Sunnova, how the origin of solar cells has impacted the price of modules in the US (Premium access), France’s latest rooftop solar results, and finally, US president Donald Trump’s rapidly-paused tariffs get a chart showing how some countries with a solar manufacturing footprint have been impacted.

Subscribe to ‘The PV Data Dispatch’ today.

data, product launch, pv data, pv tech

