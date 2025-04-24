PV Tech launches data newsletter: The PV Data Dispatch

Every month, an exclusive chart made for the newsletter will look into a specific topic. Chart: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo for PV Tech.

PV Tech has launched a new monthly newsletter which will focus on the data behind the solar PV industry. Each month, the newsletter will include an exclusive, never-before-seen chart focused on one particular topic. These interactive charts will allow you to access more information directly from the email client by simply hovering over the data.

For the inaugural newsletter and to coincide with the upcoming Large Scale Solar Summit USA (29-30 April) event in Dallas, Texas, this month’s exclusive chart looks at one of the leading US states in solar PV: Texas.