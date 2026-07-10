European premium PV module prices keep rising, bifacial TOPCon cools off

The price of PV modules in Europe has continued the upward trend in June 2026, except for the bifacial TOPCon segment.
According to the latest pv.index report from online solar marketplace sun.store, demand for premium solar products remained strong, with both back contact (BC) and full black modules reaching new highs last month.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
Both segments experienced a month-on-month price increase of 1% with full black modules reaching a new high of €0.129/Wp (US$0.147/Wp), while back contact modules’ average prices stood at €0.135/Wp in June 2026.
In the TOPCon segment, monofacial module prices have risen 4% from last month, while bifacial module prices have decreased 5% after a sharp 7% increase in May 2026.
“The pullback in bifacial pricing looks like a correction after May’s outsized move, rather than a broader reversal in TOPCon demand – monofacial pricing continued to edge higher over the same period,” said sun.store.
In terms of module brand rankings, based on power sold, only the first two spots have changed since last month with Chinese solar PV manufacturer and JA, previously known as JA Solar, taking the first spot over Trinasolar. The remaining three spots stayed the same as in May with LONGi, Jinko Solar and Canadian Solar.
Moreover, buyer’s confidence in June slightly dropped from 70 to 67 in the PV Purchasing Manager’s Index, with buyer sentiment staying solidly positive, added sun.store. Nearly half of all buyers (48%) are still planning to increase purchases.
Slight decrease in PV inverter prices
Unlike module prices, PV inverters prices have slightly moved downwards across all models except for larger string inverters which increased by 2% since May 2026 to €28.33/kW.
Smaller string inverters decreased by 2% to €43.23/kW, while hybrid inverters also had a slight month-on-month drop. Prices for hybrid inverters between 1-15kW dropped by 2% in June to €93.14/kW, while hybrid inverters larger than 15kW dropped by 1% to €78.53/kW.
“Both hybrid segments eased slightly in June, continuing the gradual downward drift that has been visible in larger systems for several months,” explained sun.store.
According to sun.store the data points for June point to a market that is consolidating rather than reversing course.
“With buyers still willing to pay more for premium module categories and inverter prices remaining stable, the European photovoltaic market is entering the second half of the year on a solid footing,” concluded the online solar marketplace.